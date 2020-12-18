Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Hazlewood took 5-8 to reach 200 Test wickets

First Test, Adelaide Oval (day three) India 244 (Kohli 74) & 36 (Hazlewood 5-8, Cummins 4-21) Australia 191 (Paine 73*) & 90-2 (Burns 51*) Australia win by eight wickets Scorecard

India were steamrollered for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket - as Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

Josh Hazlewood took 5-8 and Pat Cummins 4-21, with number 11 Mohammad Shami retiring hurt after a blow to the arm.

It is the lowest Test total since New Zealand were bowled out for 26 in 1955.

Australia were left with 90 to win, which they reached for the loss of two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Opener Joe Burns ended on 51 not out, completing the chase with a six, as the day-night Test was completed midway through the third day.

The second Test in Melbourne begins on Boxing Day.

India captain Virat Kohli will miss the remainder of the series to return home for the birth of his first child.