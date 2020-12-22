Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Callum Ferguson, 36, retired from first-class cricket in November

Big Bash League, Manuka Oval, Canberra Perth Scorchers 152-5 (20 overs): M Marsh 52* (41) Sydney Thunder 156-3 (19.3 overs): Ferguson 61* (53), Davies 36 (22) Sydney Thunder won by seven wickets Scorecard

Captain Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 61 led Sydney Thunder to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League in Canberra.

Ferguson, along with 36 from debutant Oliver Davies and 29 not out by Ben Cutting, carried the Thunder to their target of 153 with three balls left.

Mitchell Marsh earlier made 52 not out in the Scorchers' 152-5.

The Thunder climb to fourth in table with two wins from three games, while Perth are winless after three matches.

The Thunder also took the Bash Boost point for having the higher score after 10 overs.

Perth's slow start at the Manuka Oval included Joe Clarke being run out for a two-ball duck by Nottinghamshire team-mate Alex Hales.

After Marsh added an unbroken 61 with Cameron Bancroft, who made 34 not out, Hales himself fell for a duck at the beginning of Thunder's chase, bowled by Jason Behrendorff.

From there, Ferguson marshalled the pursuit, first with the help of 20-year-old Davies, playing his first game of professional cricket.

Davies struck three huge sixes in his 22-ball innings and, after he was stumped off the leg-spin of Fawad Ahmed, Cutting arrived to hit four fours and a six off only 16 balls.