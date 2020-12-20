Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Mousley scored a brilliant 111 for England in June to help beat Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup

England Under-19s batsman Dan Mousley has signed a new three-year contract with Warwickshire.

Mousley made his County Championship debut for the Bears just five days after his 18th birthday against Essex at Chelmsford in July 2019.

He then figured in two of this summer's Bob Willis Trophy games - and also made three T20 Blast appearances.

Mousley, 19, who has been with the club since the age of eight, is now tied to Edgbaston until at least 2023.

"Dan is one of the most exciting young batsman in the county game," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace. "He broke through to the senior ranks in both formats last season and made a notable contribution in each fixture.

"He now has a great opportunity to firmly establish himself across all three formats and become a mainstay of this Warwickshire team for many years."