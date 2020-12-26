Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bryce has a T20 international average of 50 and a bowling economy rate of 3.27

Scotland captains Kyle Coetzer and Kathryn Bryce have taken first prizes in the International Cricket Council Awards of The Decade.

Both were crowned the best associate player of the past 10 years in a public vote.

Bryce, 23, topped the poll, with younger sister Sarah in second place.

Coetzer, 36, made his international debut in 2003 and led Scotland to their only one-day victory over England in June 2018.

Calum MacLeod, who scored 140 not out in that famous win, came third in the voting, behind now-retired Netherlands skipper Peter Borren.

In 2015, Coetzer hit 156 against Bangladesh, the highest World Cup score made by a batsman from an associate nation.

Bryce made her Scotland bow aged just 13 and was the leading scorer at the 2019 Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament.