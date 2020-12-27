Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's Steve Smith made nought and eight in the second Test against India

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three) Australia 195 (Labuschagne 48, Bumrah 4-56) & 133-6 (Wade 40, Jadeja 2-25) India 326 (Rahane 112, Jadeja 57, Lyon 3-72) Australia lead by 2 runs Scorecard

Australia face an uphill task to save the second Test against India after they collapsed on the third day in Melbourne.

Trailing by 131 on first innings, the hosts lost three wickets for one run as they slipped to 99-6 at the MCG.

An unbroken 34-run stand between Cameron Green and Pat Cummins helped them to 133 without further loss at the close, leading by only two runs.

India were earlier dismissed for 326, with Ajinkya Rahane making 112.

Australia, leading 1-0 in the four-Test series, were reasonably settled on 71-2 before they lost four wickets in the final session.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 2-25 and debutant pace bowler Mohammed Siraj 1-28.

India were without fast bowler Umesh Yadav for much of Australia's second innings after he injured a calf.

More to follow.