Cricket

Neil Wagner fractured his toe while batting on the second day

First Test, Mount Maunganui (day three) New Zealand 431: Williamson 129, Watling 73; Shaheen 4-109 Pakistan 239: Faheem 91, Jamieson 3-35, Wagner 2-50 Pakistan trail by 192 Scorecard

Bowling fast is not an easy job. But doing it with a broken toe?

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner did just that on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan.

Wagner had the fourth toe on his right foot fractured by a Shaheen Afridi yorker while batting on the second day.

He was cleared to play by the team doctor - providing he could deal with the pain - and went on to take 2-50 as Pakistan were bowled out for 239.

"I just went 'dammit, I can't bear the pain' and I got a jab and that took the pain away a little bit," Wagner said.

"It started wearing off pretty quickly. But I can still do things and run, and it's not going to stop me."

Pakistan collapsed to 80-6 before 91 from Faheem Ashraf helped rescue them. They still trail New Zealand by 192.

Wagner dismissed Fawad Alam as the wicketkeeper edged a short ball behind and he later had Shaheen caught at short leg.

"Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I'm going to try to do everything I can," Wagner added.

"I know how hard I had to work to get to where I am. I'm sure as hell not going to watch other people do it."