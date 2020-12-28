Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli has scored more runs in all international cricket than any other player in the past 10 years

India captain Virat Kohli and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry have been named as players of the decade by the International Cricket Council.

Kohli has scored 20,396 runs in all international cricket in the 10 years covered by the awards.

Perry made 4,349 runs across all formats and took 213 wickets - the most of any player.

She was also named as the women's ODI and T20 cricketer of the decade, having been part of five World Cup wins.

Australia won the 50-over World Cup in 2013 and the T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Kohli was also named as men's ODI player of the decade.

Australia's Steve Smith won Test player of the decade and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan won the T20 player award.

The awards were decided by a panel of former players and experts, as well as a public vote.

Full list of award winners

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith (Australia)

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: MS Dhoni (India) for recalling Ian Bell after a controversial run out at Trent Bridge in 2011