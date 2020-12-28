Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Du Plessis' previous highest score in Tests was 137

First Test, Centurion (day three) Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, Sipamla 4-76) & 65-2 (Ngidi 2-28) South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Hasaranga 4-171) Sri Lanka trail by 160 runs Scorecard

Faf du Plessis fell one run short of a maiden Test double century as South Africa dominated an injury-ravaged Sri Lanka on day three of the first Test.

The former captain amassed 199 from 276 balls in Centurion before he miscued a drive to mid-on as he tried to hit Wanindu Hasaranga over the top.

Sri Lanka had four bowling options off the field with injuries at one stage and the hosts made 621 - a lead of 225.

The tourists reached 65-2 by the close, trailing by 160.

Dinesh Chandimal, who ended the day unbeaten on 21 alongside Kusal Perera on 33, had to be driven to the dressing room on a buggy after seeming to injure a leg completing a single off the last ball of the day.

Sri Lanka were already without spin-bowling all-rounder Dhananjaya da Silva, who tore a thigh muscle while batting on day one, and seamer Kasun Rajitha, who limped off with a groin injury in his third over on day two.

On Monday, seamer Lahiru Kumara left the field mid-over clutching his groin and leg-spinner Hasaranga injured a leg while diving on the boundary edge.

Debutant Hasaranga returned to claim claimed the wicket of Du Plessis to finish with 4-171.

Du Plessis, playing his first Test since standing down as captain, shared stands of 179 with Temba Bavuma, who scored 71, and 133 with Keshav Maharaj, who made a Test-best 73.

The sides play one more Test starting on 3 January, before Sri Lanka host a two-Test series against England beginning on 14 January.