Australia v India: Tourists win second Test by eight wickets to level series

Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj finished with five wickets on Test debut
Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day four)
Australia 195 (Labuschagne 48, Bumrah 4-56) & 200 (Green 45, Siraj 3-37)
India 326 (Rahane 112) & 70-2 (Gill 35*)
India won by eight wickets
India beat Australia by eight wickets with a day to spare in the second Test in Melbourne to level the series.

The hosts were bowled out for 200 early on the fourth day, leaving India needing only 70 to win at the MCG.

Debutant Mohammed Siraj took 3-37, including Cameron Green, who offered some resistance in making 45 for Australia.

India slipped to 19-2 before Shubman Gill, another debutant, and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane saw them home.

It was a remarkable turnaround for India, who were bowled out for 36 in an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide just over a week ago.

The third Test of a thrilling four-match series begins on 6 January in Sydney.

'One of the great comebacks' - reaction

India head coach Ravi Shastri: "To be rolled over for 36, and then three days later, to get up and be ready to punch was outstanding.

"This will go down in the annals of Indian cricket, world cricket, as one of the great comebacks in the history of the game."

How did India turn it around?

Just 10 days ago India were humiliated at the Adelaide Oval as they were bowled out for their lowest total in Test cricket.

They were not at full strength in Melbourne: captain Virat Kohli has returned home for the birth of his first child, fast bowler Mohammed Shami is out of the tour with a fractured arm and Umesh Yadav missed much of the match after injuring a calf.

However, man of the match Rahane set up victory with a superb 112 - made over six hours - in the first innings. He now has three wins from three Tests as captain.

He was supported by opener Gill, who overcame a fearsome Pat Cummins spell with the new ball to make 45, and Ravindra Jadeja later took up the mantle with 57 from number seven.

With Shami ruled out and Umesh unable to field, 26-year-old Siraj impressed as Australia - trailing by 131 on first innings - added 67 to their overnight 133-6 in the second.

Siraj was not certain to play in Australia. His father died in November, shortly after India had arrived in Australia, but, after speaking to his mother and Kohliexternal-link, he opted to stay on the tour.

With India awaiting news of Yadav's fitness, Siraj could be key as they aim to complete what would be a remarkable series win.

India fans
Up to 30,000 fans were allowed inside the MCG during the second Test

Problems for Australia?

Australia will have to improve on what captain Tim Paine described as "poor, sloppy cricket".

No batsman made 50 for the hosts - the first time an Australia team has failed to do so in a home Test since 1988-89 - and they have been dismissed in this series for 191, 195 and 200, before chasing down 93 for victory in the first Test.

Opener Joe Burns has made three single-figure scores in four innings, while Steve Smith - the number one Test batsman in the world - has a highest score of eight this series.

Australia also have injury problems of their own, with opener David Warner missed the first two Tests because of a groin issue.

"David looks really good from what I've seen. He's been training this week in the nets and has started running between the wickets," Paine said.

"The early signs with him are very good for the third Test, which is awesome for us."

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Well done India

  • If you look at the first test at adelaide too, Kohli was right, India had a bad 2 hours and were packed for 36. Else, the first two days, the Indians had put the aussies on the mat

  • Amazing how this team has fared without 'King' Kohli. He's a prima donna. They're better off getting rid of him and installing Rahanae as captain.

    Without him they're a decent cricket team. With him they're just a media fest.

  • Not a patch in the SL/SA contest ....

  • Very good win by India. 2 great matches to come. Our batting lineup is a bit fragile at the moment, need Smith and Fake Smith back on line.

  • First test was too easy for Australia and I think they probably expected the same this time around as well, especially with India being without Kohli. Huge credit then to India for bouncing back the way they have, over to Australia now to see how they react.

    • Cricket Fan replied:
      Not sure 🤔 if you followed the first test. Most part of game dominated by India except one disastrous session on day 3 which cost them the game otherwise it could have been a different result.

  • Well played India... thoroughly deserved...impressive to see some resilience shown by a side touring Aus for a change...

  • Not much use having an A Grade bowling attack if you have a D Grade batting line up

  • Test cricket is fast resembling county cricket for days past with lack of bowling and batting depth in all the leading nations. Having said that the drop in quality has increased the excitement level with one sided series a lot less likely.

    • Robin replied:
      Drop in quality?? You're watching the wrong channel.

  • A wonderful and fully deserved win for the Indians. It looked in question when 19-2, but Rahane walked to the crease and reinstalled calmness. He’s performed brilliantly in Kohli’s absence.

  • The Aussies lost.
    Thank you for my late Xmas pressie Santa.

  • A great prospect of two excellent matches to come. Can't wait. Test cricket is the ultimate

    • Robin replied:
      Top quality Test matches.

  • No doubt the Aussie press will be desperately scrabbling around, looking for excuses as usual.
    Have they tried to blame covid19 yet, lockdown? The increased numbers of shark attacks? They will soon come up with multiple reasons why losing wasn't really their fault.

    • FursieRS6 replied:
      Sandpaper shortages?

  • Never give up, it is darkest before the dawn!
    This Win will Inspire the defeated people to have faith in themselves and stand up once again. This is not only the win on Cricket ground but victory of never die human spirit.

  • Well played India.
    The Australian bowlers seem to be carrying the team at the moment. There is one obvious change looming; Burns is out of his depth as a Test opener. Impressed with young Green's temperament. Good bowling by India.
    Can not work out why Jadeja was left out of the first test, he's top class!

    • Nick replied:
      You may recall him getting an injury in the 1st T20i match on this tour & so obviously needed some time to recover from it.

  • This is a dynamic and talented Indian team, without Kohli. S. Gill is a rising star!

    Well done, skipper Rahane!

    The Aussies' batting is fragile. Steve Smith has apparently lost the magic. Hopefully, it's a temporary funk.

    • LilNige replied:
      Hope not any country with an ounce of decency should never have let him or Warner anywhere near the national side after the ball tampering scandal. Lost a lot of respect for Australia after that.

  • Very impressive win. India now have the mental toughness often associated with Australia. Making for a tremendous sporting contest. I was barely aware this series was coming up but it has my full attention now!

  • There was many daft comments about India being home track bulkies and can't win away , those days ended long ago.
    As an example the last time Pakistan won a single test match in Australia was 25 years ago , in that time India must have won 5 or 6 tests..

    Sure they haven't won many series in England or South Africa but these aren't one sided matches as yesteryears hence why there icc rankings

  • Predicted 3-1 to Aus at start of series so this doesn't surprise me. Hardly call it a 'thrashing'. Not like Aus thrashed India in 1st test. Normal service will be resumed shortly. India got lucky with some umpiring decisions this test. Aus to win 3-1.

    • ovolut replied:
      Just like Aus got lucky in the 1st test. Would not call Aus win in the first by the same 8 wicket margin, a thrashing either..

  • Well played India great effort. That Siraj looks decent

