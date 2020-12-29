South Africa v Sri Lanka: Hosts win first Test by innings and 45 runs
|First Test, Centurion (day four)
|Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, Sipamla 4-76) & 180 (K Perera 64, Sipamla 2-24)
|South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Hasaranga 4-171)
|South Africa won by innings and 45 runs
|Scorecard
South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion.
Resuming on 65-2, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 180 before tea on day four despite 64 from Kusal Perera.
Fast bowler Lutho Sipalma claimed 2-24 on Test debut, while Lungi Ndidi, Anrich Nortje and Wiaan Mulder also took two wickets.
Dhananjaya de Silva did not bat for Sri Lanka after injuring a calf in the first innings.
Sri Lanka debutant Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 4-171 in South Africa's mammoth 621, made 59 from number seven but the tourists never threatened to make South Africa bat again.
The final Test in Johannesburg starts on 3 January, before Sri Lanka host England in two Tests beginning on 14 January.