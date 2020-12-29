Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Holder toured New Zealand with the West Indies in November and December

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder is one of 10 players who will miss his side's tour of Bangladesh because of concerns over coronavirus.

Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable for personal reasons.

The tour - consisting of three Tests and three One-Day Internationals - runs from 18 January to 15 February.

Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the Test team, with Jermaine Blackwood vice-captain. Jason Mohammed will lead the ODI team, with Sunil Ambris his deputy.

Along with Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have chosen not to travel because of Covid-19 fears.

Kavem Hodge has been named in his first Test squad, while Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley have been selected in the ODI squad for the first time.

West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said: "Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive."

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.

West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (capt), Sunil Ambris (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.