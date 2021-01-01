Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Natarajan was with the India squad having played in the white-ball matches which preceded the Tests so does not have to quarantine

Third Test, Australia v India Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: 6-10 January Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

India have added left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan to their squad for the final two Tests against Australia with seamer Umesh Yadav ruled out through injury.

Yadav will miss the rest of the series with a calf strain he suffered on day three of the second Test.

Natarajan, 29, made his Twenty20 and one-day international debuts against Australia in December but has not played a Test.

The third Test begins on 6 January with the series level at 1-1.

India seamer Mohammed Shami had already been ruled out of the series after fracturing his arm in the first Test.

Uncapped quick Navdeep Saini and seamer Shardul Thakur are also in the tourists' squad and in contention to replace Yadav, along with Natarajan.

Batsman Rohit Sharma has completed his quarantine period and is available for the third Test.

India squad

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan