England will train at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota in preparation for the first Test

England have landed in Sri Lanka for their two-Test tour on Sunday with strict coronavirus checks in place for their arrival.

The 23-man touring party plus coaching staff arrived on a chartered flight at Mattala Rajapaksa airport, Hambantota.

The group underwent coronavirus tests on arrival and were sprayed with disinfectant by airport staff dressed in full protective suits.

England play two Tests in Galle, the first starting on 14 January.

All players and staff tested negative for Covid-19 before departing from London.

The series was scheduled to take place last year but England flew home after the tour was called off on 13 March as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

England had to travel on a chartered flight for the rearranged series with no commercial flights able to land on the island.

Sri Lanka has seen 44,371 coronavirus infections and 211 deaths during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.