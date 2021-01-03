Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia and India played a one-day international at the SCG in November 2020

Crowd capacity for the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground has been reduced to 25% after a Covid-19 outbreak.

A pre-Christmas surge of the virus in Sydney led to calls to ban spectators external-link but tickets will be reissued under new social distancing guidelines.

The stadium can seat 48,000 people and the original intention had been for it to be filled to 50% of its capacity.

The four-match series is level at 1-1 - the third Test starts on 7 January.

Both teams were set to arrive in Sydney on Monday.

India's players and staff have tested negative for the virus after five cricketers were placed in isolation.

The five players were isolated as a precaution after they were videoed eating indoors at a Melbourne restaurant, which is not allowed under the bio-secure rules.