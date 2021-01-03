Sri Lanka v England: James Anderson says he feels 'absolutely fantastic' ahead of tour

England's James Anderson dismisses Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the third Test at the Ageas Bowl.
James Anderson dismissed then-Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to claim his 600th Test wicket in August
Sri Lanka v England - first Test
Venue: Galle International Stadium. Dates: 14-18 January.
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

James Anderson says he feels "absolutely fantastic" and in better shape than for a number of years heading into England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 38-year-old pace bowler missed the 2019 Ashes in England through injury, and another four Tests last winter, but recovered to take 16 wickets in five Tests against West Indies and Pakistan during the English summer.

"I'm in as good shape as I have been in my 30s - if not better," said Anderson. "I feel absolutely fantastic."

England begin their winter Test programme against Sri Lanka next week before a four-Test series in India.

India then tour England this summer before the year culminates in an Ashes tour of Australia.

"I wouldn't say it's (Ashes) burning brightly in my mind at the minute," said Anderson, who became the first fast bowler to take 600 Tests wickets in August.

"For me the focus is right now.

"We've had quite a long time off so that helps as well - I've been getting stronger in the gym and keeping fit."

Anderson is one of six quick bowlers in England's 16-man squad for the tour of Sri Lanka that starts in Galle on 14 January.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have been left at home, as part of a wider rotation plan ahead of a packed 2021 calendar, but Anderson thinks England's depth of pace bowlers is "great".

"We've seen from every team that has been successful in Australia and away from home in particular, it's important to have a good squad of bowlers, where anyone can slot in and do a good job for the team," he said.

"There will be injuries along the way, and rotation, so we need a big group of bowlers.

"That's what we've got, and we've got quality in there as well which is really exciting."

Anderson has taken 37 more Test wickets than any other pace bowler in history, and many expected him to receive recognition in the New Year's honours list for his latest landmark during the summer.

A report in the Timesexternal-link over the weekend suggested the Burnley-born bowler did not receive an knighthood due to concerns around sledging during the Ashes tour later this year.

"I did see that. I thought it was a pretty unusual story. I've not heard anything like that," said Anderson.

"I'm sure it won't stop them sledging me anyway, to be honest.

"I pretty much get a big barrage when I go there anyway. I'm looking forward to that with or without that."

  • Jimmy's Head is big enough without the added burden of a Knighthood, I'm afraid he would become even more insufferable and demand the VIP treatment 24/7. No more Gongs

  • Whatever you think about his record overseas, you can't deny that no one has ever or will ever match his longevity, control and ability to move the ball both ways at will

  • The constant talk of knighthoods for any successful sports figure, started by the gutter press and fans phone-ins is, as usual, knee-jerk and premature. Time for all that after retirement! Botham's knighthood was mainly gained for the huge amounts of money he raised for charity, anyway.

    Honours are not granted by the Sun and the keyboard warriors - thank goodness!

  • Forget the knighthood. "Lord Anderson of Burnley" has a certain ring to it. For services to millions of cricket fans.

    • Hostamosta replied:
      I suspect that he would make a good HoC speaker! Wouldn't stand for any nonsense.

  • Jimmy is world class. All the best in SL.

  • by all means bring the old boy over for another go....don't be surprised if he abandons ship like Swanny though...

  • SimonK 12:34
    To say that it "makes a mockery of the system" & it's "disgrace" to knight Lewis is frankly ridiculous
    I wouldn't mind if you'd said its a disgrace that Jimmy's not been knighted though
    You say Jimmy is "a much more deserving case" wanna elaborate?
    I'd say they're both more than deserving of a Knighthood but only after they've retired
    I'm white, middle aged, cricket daft & Lancastrian

  • This clown hasn’t got an ounce of talent. Doctored green tops and the Duke ball let him pretend to be a someone. Pathetic coward.

    • Nibbo92 replied:
      Well you're not bitter at all are you

  • Fully deserving of a Knighthood, and i suspect he will get one on the Birthday honours list.

    Rest him for the tour to Aus, and let him let rip in the summer. Or take him on tour but not play him, use him as mentor/coach

    • Sam replied:
      Rest him for the tour in Aus?!?!? I'd like to see you try and tell him that! 😂, no but seriously the only reason for him not to play in the Ashes is if he's already retired.

  • That is the spirit from late thirty year old fast bowler ,potential match winner in English weather conditions but elsewhere his success was limited earlier .Useful cricketer that England is having for 10-15 years .Nice to have in English team / as matter of fact in any team.

  • Lewis Hamilton has received several awards - Jimmy nothing - yet both are world record holders in their field.

    Hamilton, obviously outstanding at what he does, ticks boxes though. And another award avoids the now obligatory accusations of racism if he was overlooked.

    • Hostamosta replied:
      Ah, but Hamilton is Woke, totally loves himself and wears some very daft outfits! Jimmy Anderson is more of an earthy low key working class hero, Hamilton is a 'sleb'.

  • There's little point in Jimmy being picked for the Ashes in Oz any way because the Kookaburra ball stops swinging before the start of the first over so his main weapon is eliminated and he's left trying to knock batsmen over with off-cutters and scrambled seam - as happened unsuccessfully last time he went there. It's high time that each team chooses the ball they want use - not the hosts.

    • Power to the People replied:
      last time he took 17 @ 27

  • Jimmy deserves all he gets ,a proper cricketer and he seems a proper decent bloke ,plus he's fantastic on Trailblazers!!

    • Sam replied:
      Thank you for having me on Trailblazers.

  • So now the Ozzies have a gilt-edged excuse to sledge him for NOT being knighted - which they undoubtedly will. Very poor reason for being passed over if that's what's happened.

  • The story is just wild media speculation. Honours are decided by a committee of civil servants who are never publicly identified. Nobody knows who to ask to confirm a story, nor can we know whether someone claiming to know the truth is actually a member of the committee. The Australians have never needed any excuse to sledge anyone, so the story will make no difference whatsoever to them.

  • It's a disgrace that Lewis Hamilton has been knighted - and made even worse by the fact that Jimmy (a much more deserving case) has been left out. makes a mockery of the system.

    • HABlet replied:
      The honours committee have strict criteria which they use to decide what honour (if any) should be awarded to a nominee. Perhaps you could tell us which of those criteria you disagree with and why.

  • Why not a Knighthood. Sir Beefy made one or two mistakes.

    • HMC55 replied:
      He got it simple because he’s a brexiter. Another stupid reason

  • Stupid to even make something of all this and now when Jimmy goes to Australia you can bet that the media will ask him stupid questions about this as soon as he gets off the plane. He will no doubt have a few Aussies in his ear when he is out there and you just wish the idiotic media here would have kept their mouths shut but they have 'Opened a can of worms' now and it will now become an issue.

  • Doesn't matter who plays. I have been, and am, watching Sri Lanka, and they are clueless despite their best efforts.

    Didn't Joe Root beat them 0:3 over there last time?

    MOT

    • HABlet replied:
      England's last series in Sri Lanka was more than two years ago, so its' result (3-0 to England) tells us absolutely nothing about what might happen this time round, especially since the circumstances are anything but normal.

  • At some point Jimmy Anderson should be considered for a knighthood given his achievements over nearly 20 years.

    Over that period knighthoods have been dished out while people are still competing.

    I am 100 per cent against this practice. Let them retire first.

    • Hostamosta replied:
      I quite like it that when Sir Alistair is batting the online scoreboards always use his title!

