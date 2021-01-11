Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The player behind the question mark scored a match-winning century in the series decider

Sri Lanka v England - first Test Venue: Galle International Stadium. Dates: 14-18 January Start time: 04:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England fans; Test cricket is back.

After home series wins against West Indies and Pakistan last summer, Joe Root's men have travelled to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series which begins in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While many place the tourists as favourites, that was not quite the story 20 years ago when England enjoyed a famous 2-1 series win there against a Sri Lanka side packed with greats of the game including Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan.

But can you remember the 12 England cricketers who played in that 2001 series? You have two-and-a-half minutes to get as many as you can. Don't forget to share your score on social media using #bbccricket external-link .

