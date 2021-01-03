Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Hambantota airport in Sri Lanka.

Moeen, 33, will now isolate for 10 days, in accordance with the Sri Lanka government's quarantine protocol.

Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka starts in Galle on 14 January.

The rest of the touring parting will be retested on Tuesday morning, before being allowed to train for the first time on Wednesday.

Moeen is the first England player to test positive for the virus, with a full summer of games against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland being completed without any cases.

England's last overseas tour, in South Africa, was cut short after positive cases in the Cape Town hotel where England were staying. England returned two positive tests - that were later verified as false positives.

