England's touring party were sprayed with disinfectant upon their arrival at Hambantota airport

England's touring party in Sri Lanka has been retested for coronavirus after all-rounder Moeen Ali returned a positive result on Monday.

All of the players and staff had a lateral flow test and PCR at England's base in Hambantota.

The results are expected on Wednesday morning, with England hoping to train for the first time in the afternoon.

Moeen will leave the Hambantota base on Tuesday afternoon to continue his 10-day quarantine in a hotel near Galle.

Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes was deemed as a possible close contact, and is observing a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The touring party must remain in their hotel rooms until the results are returned.

The two-Test series starts in Galle on 14 January, with the second Test from 22 January.