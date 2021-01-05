Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alongside his 57 Mitchell Marsh also took 1-12 from his two overs

Big Bash League, Optus Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers 183-4 (20 overs): M Marsh 57 (27), Munro 50 (34) Sydney Sixers 97 all out (16.4 overs) : Edwards 44 (38), Tye 4-20, J Richardson 3-15 Perth Scorchers win by 86 runs Scorecard . Table

Big Bash table-toppers Sydney Sixers fell to a shock 86-run defeat against second-bottom Perth Scorchers.

After being put into bat, Scorchers made 183-4 with Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh making a 27-ball 57.

The Sixers reply never not going with them slipping to 10-2 and 58-6 before being bowled out for 97.

Opener Jack Edwards top scored with 44 while Australia bowlers Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson took 4-20 and 3-15 respectively for the Scorchers.

England's Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone made 27 and 16 respectively opening the batting for the Scorchers, while James Vince was out without scoring for the Sixers.

Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball recorded figures of 0-43 from his four overs during the Scorchers innings.

The result means the Scorchers climb above Brisbane Heat into sixth in the eight-team table, while Sixers remain top but will be overtaken if city rivals Sydney Thunder win their game in hand.

Commentary from selected matches in the Big Bash League is available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.