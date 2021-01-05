Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female to officiate in a men's Test match.

The 32-year-old will be the fourth umpire in Thursday's third Test between Australia and India in Sydney.

Last year, Polosak became the first woman on-field umpire in a men's one-day international, standing for the game between Namibia and Oman.

She was also the first woman to stand in an Australian men's domestic fixture in 2017.

Australia and India are currently tied 1-1 in the four-match series.

Polosak will joined by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, TV umpire Bruce Oxenford and match referee David Boon.

The responsibilities of a fourth umpire include overseeing pitch preparation and repairs, player injuries and replacements, and organising replacement or new balls.

Polosak will also be on standby should anything happen to the on-field or TV umpires.