Pucovski hit his maiden Test fifty having become the 460th man to play Test cricket for Australia

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day one): Australia 166-2: Labuschagne 67*, Pucovski 62 India: Yet to bat Scorecard

Opener Will Pucovski hit 62 on his much-anticipated Test debut as Australia had the better of the opening day of the third Test against India.

Highly rated 22-year-old Pucovski impressed until he was trapped lbw by fellow debutant Navdeep Saini.

Marnus Labuschagne ended a rain-shortened day 67 not out in Sydney as Australia closed on 166-2.

Steve Smith was 31 not out - his best score of the series - but David Warner fell for five on his injury return.

Pucovski was dropped twice by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant - on 26 and 32 - but looked composed, scoring freely on both sides of the wicket after a patient start.

Long-tipped as a future Test star, the right-hander's career has been hampered by mental health issues and a series of concussions - both cricket-related and otherwise.

He combined with Labuschagne in a stand of 100 after Warner edged a drive to first slip in the fourth over.

Labuschange added an unbroken 60 with Smith as both sides look to take the lead in a competitive four-match series currently tied at 1-1.