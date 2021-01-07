Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

The two sides last met at the 2020 T20 World Cup in February, with England winning by 42 runs in Australia

England women will visit Pakistan for the first time when they play a Twenty20 and one-day series in October.

The two T20s will be played on 14 and 15 October in Karachi, as part of a double header alongside the men's team.

Heather Knight's side will then stay in the city for one-day international matches on 18, 20 and 22 October.

"This is another important step in our history and journey," said England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor.

"Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity, it should also serve as another powerful message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport."

In November it was announced the men's side will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 16 years.

"Women's T20 internationals taking place before the men's matches at the iconic National Stadium will mean more eyeballs will follow these matches than ever before," said Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan.

"I am confident the women's tour will open up opportunities for their future tours that will further contribute in promoting women's cricket in Pakistan."

England women v Pakistan women fixtures

October

14: 1st IT20, National Stadium, Karachi

15: 2nd IT20, National Stadium, Karachi

18: 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

20: 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

22: 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi