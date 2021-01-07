Australia v India: Steve Smith hits century in third Test at Sydney

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments74

Steve Smith
Smith is sixth on Australia's all-time list of centurions
Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day two)
Australia 338: Smith 131, Labuschagne 91; Jadeja 4-62
India 96-2: Gill 50
India trail by 242 runs
Scorecard

Australia's Steve Smith ended his 16-month wait for a Test hundred on day two of a finely poised third Test against India.

Smith scored 131 from 226 balls, his first century since the fourth Ashes Test against England in September 2019.

Marnus Labuschagne made 91 but, after he fell, Smith received little support, the final seven wickets falling for 106 as the hosts were dismissed for 338.

India battled to 96-2 at the close in Sydney, 242 runs behind.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 70 for the opening wicket before Rohit was caught and bowled for 26 by Josh Hazlewood and Gill was caught at gully off Pat Cummins for 50, his maiden Test fifty.

Both wickets came within six overs, and Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane batted defensively until the close.

Should Pujara and Rahane form a significant partnership on Saturday, India will be favourites to win this Test and take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

On a good batting pitch, Australia - resuming on 166-2 - should have posted a far greater first-innings total from 206-2 with Smith and Labuschagne sharing a stand of 100.

Instead, Smith could only form small partnerships with the middle and lower order. Mitchell Starc, with 24, was the only other Australian to pass 20 on the day.

Smith was last man out, brilliantly run out by Ravindra Jadeja by a direct hit from square leg, having brought up his 27th Test hundred.

His celebration upon reaching the landmark suggested relief and frustration - the 14 innings between centuries was the longest spell in his career since going 22 innings from debut to maiden hundred in 2013.

Smith, who made two successive centuries in the one-day series against India but had scored 10 runs in four previous innings in the Test series, said: "I'm reading lots of things people say about out of form, but think there's a difference between out of form and out of runs, so it was just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet."

FA Cup banner
  • Stream eight live FA Cup third-round games this weekend on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Find out more here.
FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Even game, good effort from Indian bowlers again

  • Great batsman, and a cheat. Legacy secured.

  • 132 for 8 again.

    That's what the headline should be saying.

    2 poor teams but India a fraction less poor, as per the last series.

  • Can the BBC produce a "MORE HOLLY THAN THOU" page for most of the posters on here to get involved in. Clearly some wonderful human beings around who have never made any mistakes in their lives

  • hes butters!

  • He’s served his punishment for the sandpaper scandal. And you can’t bat with sandpaper, can you?

    Plus Ben Stokes didn’t get any punishment from the ECB for assaulting members of the public on a night out. Not something a person who represents his country in a prestigious sport should get away with, it could be argued.

    So give it a rest and appreciate his fine batsmanship.

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      Oh yes. Plenty you can do to a bat with sandpaper.

  • Also shows that Ravidra Jadeja is still an under-appreciated cricketer (by the Indian selection heirarchy).

    Do you think the penny might have dropped and he'll become a "guaranteed" selection?

  • I'm English and I still like Steve Smith as an individual.

    Ultimately, he is an "outstanding run scorer" but from a "technique" perspective, he will never be a "great batsman".

    This is not least on account of the fact that the word "great" was used for the immortals twenty years ago but is used with ignorant flippancy nowadays.

    • 52 not out replied:
      I don't like him for the same reason I don't like Atherton. Cheats should never prosper. Difference is Atherton got away with rubbing dirt and grit on the ball because he was "drying it" I assume waster would go into the gouges he made.

  • Plenty of jealousy on here as per usual....another great knock by Steve....add it to the ashes collection...if only he wanted to play for England right? 😁

  • Skip the sandpaper remarks, please, folks. Smith's paid his price (a year out of the sport and no longer national captain) and expunged his guilt. What was paradoxically reassuring about that was how aghast the Australians as a nation were that their skipper would sanction that. It's distant history now: concntrate on finding ways to get him out ifhe bothers you. (Run out this time: not easy.)

    • 52 not out replied:
      nope. I am going to laugh at the cheat. admire his batting but he and his fellow cheats are a disgrace.

  • Great player but his numbers are slightly misleading as most opposition attacks are blunted by Australian conditions. Just look at the home / away averages of Smith, Warner and Marnus in time.

    • pgmed3 replied:
      Average of 67 (62 innings) at home and 57 (74 innings) away is not too shabby...

  • 'Smither's' was due some runs and delivered. Game is nicely poised but Aus still warm favourites as India have to bat last.

    • 52 not out replied:
      I like to call him "Sanders"

  • A terrific player and this is ominous for the Ashes. Everyone knows that the trick is to get him early, the problem is doing it. Maybe Rashid can complete the step up to consistent top grade test spinner, if not it might become a long tour. Be interesting to see if the new Aussie opener is a flash in the pan or goes on to get established. Enjoying this series in an otherwise horrible January.

  • Must be awful knowing that EVERY time you walk to the crease, people are talking behind their hands and shaking their heads.

  • Thinking about the Ashes - England have the better team on paper but Australia have the better team on sandpaper.

  • Typical Smith response to a run of small scores.
    You can't keep a good bat down it seems.

    The test is beautifully balanced too. This series isn't disappointing us.

    • Cricketerno1 replied:
      Smith 27 tons at the age of 30

      Shame he got involved in the sandpaper affair

      He could end up as one of the all time greats and could have skippered until retirement

      Destroyed a potentially great legacy

      What a fool

  • WHEN ENGLAND GO TO OZ FOR THE ASHES ENGLAND WILL SMASH THE AUSSIES JUST LIKE THE CRICKET WORLD CUP AND EVERY OTHER SPORT . ENGLAND ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS AND ARE RANKER NUMBER 1 IN T/20 AND ODIs.

    • overthehill replied:
      Every other sport!!! You are funny

  • A fine batsman but a poor excuse of a person, excellent innings but Australia very dependent on a couple of batsman, Warner struggling, so it's not all bad.

    • Another Grumpy Manc replied:
      Mmmm ... I think he's suitably contrite.

      Not sure about Warner, though. He continues to struggle as the guilt still hangs heavily.

  • Should never have played again

    • Roy Simmons replied:
      Rubbish.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC