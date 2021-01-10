Australia v India: Tourists draw third Test to keep series level

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments20

Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari hit his first boundary off the 125th ball he faced
Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day five)
Australia 338 (Smith 131, Labuschagne 91) & 312-6 dec (Green 84, Smith 81)
India 244 (Cummins 4-29) & 334-5 (Pant 97, Pujara 77)
Match drawn; series level at 1-1
Scorecard

India showed incredible defiance to bat out the final day in a memorable draw with Australia in the third Test and take a thrilling series into a decider.

The tourists resumed on 98-2, chasing an unlikely 407 to win, and lost captain Ajinkya Rahane early on.

Rishabh Pant countered with a sublime 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara dug in for 77 during an absorbing second session in which it seemed India could even pull off the third highest fourth-innings chase in Test history.

But after both fell before tea to leave Australia needing five wickets in the final session, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin battled superbly to survive 258 balls to steer India to 334-5 at the close.

Vihari's unbeaten 23 off 161 balls was even more impressive given he batted for most of his innings with a hamstring injury, while Ashwin made 39 off 128 balls.

Australia captain Tim Paine dropped three catches behind the stumps, while his vaunted fast bowlers and off-spinner Nathan Lyon toiled.

The series remains level at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane starting on 15 January.

India need only a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, while Australia will look to secure victory on a ground where they have not lost a Test since 1988.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Will we ever see an extra day to get a test winner as it was so tight that it would have been a real cliffhanger day 6 that was not to be.
    You look at the score card with a sense of frustration that there was no victor.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Those Oz TV commentators banging on about how great their fast bowlers are must feel a little chumpish in hindsight.

  • ...and "that" is why Test cricket is so enthralling ! Long may it continue in it,s unadulterated form.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • A real Test Match - played with grit & determination, not "bish, bash, bosh" of 20 over cricket.

  • Fantastic result for India, Vihari 23 off 161 balls is what Test cricket is all about

  • An incredible draw and a moral victory for the Indians. Soon as Rahane went, I thought this would be over in a hurry. This has been a terrific series and this defiant batting display typifies it, neither team is giving an inch.

  • Paine is only in the team because of his good guy personality

  • Ha ha ha ha ha! No sandpaper available

  • Long live test cricket!! and what a test it was of India's character. Despite all the injuries and first choice team unavailable, they played some outstanding test cricket. Australia also stuck to their task and bowled their heart out. Heartening to see both teams tried to win the game, hats off to them.

    Bring on the final game, amazing entertainment for cricket lovers!!

  • Well played, India! Great to see such a competitive series, as home advantage has been so significant in recent years. Their performances do remind you what a tough assignment England have in the forthcoming series in India, though!

  • Vihari and Ashwin showed the kind of spirit that defines test cricket - they had to bat for three hours with no achievable run target - the only thing they could do was block the ball. Huge well done to them, especially considering Vihari's injury as well

  • Some of those drops are just Paineful to watch...

  • Two matches since this was billed as the best ever Australian bowling unit....

    India played superbly and reduced australia to excessive appealing, I think Tim paine and Nathan Lyon appealed about 4 times in one over, and then paine promptly puts a catch down....
    They don't like it up 'em

  • Superb from India... Showed what there made of and even with some injuries came through.. Set up nicely now for the Gabba.. As for Tim Paine.. stick to taking catches and keep ya gob shut.. You are bang average

    • the boy green replied:
      I can name 15 better Captains than Tim Paine...!

  • Well played India, Im pretty sure nobody saw this result coming.

    Great credit for a determined performance, test cricket at its finest

  • First off well done India, another great advertisement for 5 day test cricket. Would have been better to have seen them win though. Well done Tim Paine, 3 great dropped catches. Couldn't have happened to a better captain. Enjoy your success India, now go on and give the Aussies a drubbing in the next test.

    • SirDavidMurray replied:
      A draw between the two best cricket teams in the world

  • If Carlsberg did Monday mornings...

  • Brilliant from the India 4th string team.

    Unsurprised by the crowd. Par for the course over there.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport