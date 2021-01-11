Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second ODI - UAE v Ireland Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Tuesday, 12 January First ball: 05:30 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Shane Getkate and Conor Olphert have been added to the Ireland squad ahead of their second one-day game against United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

UAE secured a six-wicket win over the Irish in Friday's series opener.

Sunday's encounter was postponed after three players from the host side tested positive for Covid-19.

All-rounder Getkate has 18 Ireland caps after making his debut in 2019 while pace bowler Olphert is uncapped at international level.

Getkate has been called up to replace the injured David Delany in the squad.

Cricket Ireland confirmed that both players have arrived in Abu Dhabi and will enter a three-day quarantine period having tested negative for Covid-19.

"I was delighted to get the call and for the chance to join the squad out in Abu Dhabi," said Getakte, 29.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out there - it certainly makes a nice change from indoor training.

"Hopefully the guys can get some wins against UAE in the series and then bring that momentum into the Afghan series."

Olphert 'completely shocked' by call-up

Olphert, who has been drafted in as a net bowler after an impressive 2020 campaign for his club Bready, admitted to being 'completely shocked' by his call-up.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of one-time Ireland international Mark Olphert, also took two wickets in his inter-provincial debut for North West Warriors against Leinster Lightning in September.

"To be honest, I'm completely shocked," said Olphert.

"I really appreciate the opportunity to go out to the UAE. It's not something I'd ever thought I'd get a chance to do, so I'm determined to make the most of the opportunity.

"I can't wait to get out there and meet up with the squad."

Ireland will face UAE on Tuesday and Thursday before completing the series on Saturday in the rearranged fixture before beginning a three-match World Cup qualifier series against Afghanistan on 21 January.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.