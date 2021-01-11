Former Durham, Lancashire and England fast bowler Graham Onions announced his retirement with a back injury in September 2020

Lancashire have appointed Graham Onions as their new bowling coach following his retirement from the Red Rose staff as a player.

The ex-Durham and England pace bowler, 38, retired during the curtailed 2020 season with a back injury.

But the much-respected Onions will remain on the staff at Old Trafford under head coach Glen Chapple.

"Graham is a universally popular and respected figure within the game," said director of cricket Paul Allott.

"His talent on the field was undoubted, but we were all incredibly impressed with the impact he had in a coaching capacity during the shortened 2020 season, particularly when Glen Chapple was away with England in the early stages.

"A number of young bowlers fitted seamlessly into first-class cricket and that is in no small part down to Bunny, who has worked with them all over the last couple of years."

Young seam bowlers George Balderson, Tom Hartley, George Burrows and Ed Moulton all played in the Bob Willis Trophy last summer.

Allott added: "He also holds a Level 4 coaching certificate, the highest level offered by the ECB, and the opportunity to bring a coach on board who can combine that with his extensive level of playing experience does not come around often."

Onions first took on coaching responsibilities with the Lancashire Academy when he first agreed to move south from Durham ahead of the 2018 season.

He made nine Test appearances between 2009 and 2012 and ended his career with a haul of 723 first-class wickets, bolstered by the 104 he took in just two seasons with Lancashire, in just 23 matches at an average of 20.73.

"Emirates Old Trafford feels like a second home to me," said Onions. "The number of messages I received from members and supporters after my retirement blew me away.

"But seeing players you have worked with progress, improve and ultimately perform for the first XI is as good as any feeling as I had during my playing days. And there is no shortage of talent coming through the Academy pathway."