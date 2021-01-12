Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Emilio Gay's unbeaten second-innings 77 against Glamorgan helped earn Northants their only Bob Willis Trophy win

Northamptonshire opening batsman Emilio Gay has signed a new deal tying himself to Wantage Road until at least 2022.

The 20-year-old left-hander, who made his first-class debut in the final game of the 2019 season, came of age in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

He played in four of Northants' five red-ball games, hitting his maiden first-class half-century, an unbeaten 77 in a six-wicket win over Glamorgan.

"Emilio has shown glimpses of what he can do," said captain Adam Rossington.

"No doubt he will have benefitted from the experience. It's great for the club to have a young player of his potential, someone whose work ethic is second to none."

Gay, who went to Bedford School, the same educational establishment as former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, said: "I'm looking to score big runs and cement my place as a first team player and most importantly, win games of cricket for Northamptonshire.

"I also can't stress enough how much I would like to break into the 50-over squad, I will work as hard as possible to make sure I'm not just pigeonholed as a red-ball specialist."