All-rounder Shane Getkate was called up to the Ireland squad prior to the postponement

Ireland's second one-day international against the United Arab Emirates has been postponed for a third time with the UAE team remaining in quarantine.

The game was originally set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, before being pushed back to Tuesday after three home players tested positive.

A further four positives in the camp saw the match moved to Thursday, however with the hosts instructed to isolate on Monday this date has now been scrapped in line with advice from the nation's health authorities.

Organisers say discussions around rescheduling the game remain ongoing.

"Once more, Cricket Ireland thanks the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Cricket for their transparency and cooperation at this time," said a statement from the visiting team.

"(We) will continue to monitor the situation over coming days. As always, the health and safety of players and support staff will remain Cricket Ireland's priority."

UAE secured a six-wicket win over the Irish in Friday's series opener.

Ireland were due to play UAE again on Thursday and Saturday before beginning a three-match World Cup qualifier series against Afghanistan on 21 January.