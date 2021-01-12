Big Bash League: Jason Roy & Liam Livingstone star in Perth Scorchers win

Perth Scorchers' Jason Roy
Roy struck eight fours and three sixes
Big Bash League, Perth Stadium
Hobart Hurricanes 139-5 (20 overs): Short 54 (47)
Perth Scorchers 140-1 (16.2 overs): Roy 74* (52), Livingstone 54 (39)
Perth Scorchers won by nine wickets
Scorecard. Table

England batsmen Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone led Perth Scorchers to a nine-wicket trouncing of Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

With the Scorchers chasing 140, openers Roy and Livingstone added 123.

Both men made their first half-centuries of the season, Livingstone eventually caught at deep square leg for 54 and Roy ending unbeaten on 74.

An excellent home bowling performance restricted Hobart to 139-5, despite 54 from D'Arcy Short.

England's Dawid Malan, the number one ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world, fell for a duck, chipping Jason Behrendorff to mid-on.

Defending such a meagre total, the Hurricanes needed wickets, but missed the chance to remove Livingstone before he had scored when Short put down a simple chance at gully.

The Scorchers also took the Bash Boost point on the way to winning with 22 balls to spare, a fifth successive victory lifting them to third in the table.

However, they did suffer an injury concern when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled up after bowling three balls because of a side problem.

