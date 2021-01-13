Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tash Farrant took nine wickets for South East Stars in last summer's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Left-arm seamer Tash Farrant is in line to play for England for the first time since 2018 after being recalled for the tour of New Zealand.

The 24-year-old is included after Anya Shrubsole and Katie George were ruled out with injuries.

England will play three Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals in February and March.

The 16-strong squad will depart on 24 January and undertake a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

During that time, coronavirus testing protocols will be in place to allow the tourists to train.

While George misses out because of a stress fracture in her back, vice-captain Shrubsole has a knee problem, meaning all-rounder Nat Sciver will act as captain Heather Knight's deputy.

Farrant has previously played one ODI and 14 T20 internationals for England, picking up 12 international wickets.

Her last appearance for England was a T20 against New Zealand at Taunton in June 2018, and she lost her central contract early the following year. external-link

Issy Wong, an 18-year-old pace bowler, will also travel to train with the national side to aid her development.

After warm-up games in Queenstown on 14 and 16 February, the first ODI in Christchurch on 23 February will be followed by two games in Dunedin on 26 and 28 February.

The T20s will be played on 3, 5 and 7 March are in Wellington, Auckland and Mount Maunganui respectively.

England squad for tour of New Zealand: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver (vice-capt), Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.