Adam Zampa has taken 17 wickets at 11.88 in this season's Big Bash

Big Bash League, Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne Stars 179-2 (20 overs): Fletcher 89* (49) Adelaide Strikers 68-2 (14.2 overs) : Zampa 5-17 Melbourne Stars won by 111 runs Scorecard , Table

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 5-17 as Melbourne Stars thrashed Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

Only three batsmen reached double figures as the Strikers were bowled out for 68, their lowest total in the competition.

West Indies opener Andre Fletcher smashed an 89 unbeaten from 49 balls in the Stars' 179-2 in Melbourne.

They moved fourth in the table, level on points with the Strikers.

Fletcher hit eight fours and four sixes off a Strikers attack missing the world's number one-ranked T20 bowler Rashid Khan, who has left to join Afghanistan for the one-day series against Ireland.

Only Matt Renshaw offered resistance in the Strikers' reply, scoring 20 from 23 balls as they were bowled out in 14.2 overs.

Zampa left the field briefly after injuring a shoulder while saving a boundary, but returned to mop up the lower order.

The Strikers' previous lowest total was 87, in a defeat by Sydney Sixers in 2012.