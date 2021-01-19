Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bairstow (right) will be joined by international team-mate Tom Banton in the Welsh Fire squad

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the latest internationals to be retained for this summer's rescheduled Hundred competition.

Bairstow has re-signed with Welsh Fire and Roy will link up Oval Invincibles.

South African duo Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez will play for Manchester Originals in the women's tournament.

The launch of the 100-ball competition was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The team have shown a lot of faith in me and I'm looking forward to hopefully repaying them this summer," said Bairstow.

The wicket-keeper batsman had originally been picked by Welsh Fire as one of England's centrally contracted players, meaning the England and Wales Cricket Board would pay his salary.

However, after losing his central Test contract in October, Bairstow has re-signed as one of Cardiff-based side's salary banded players.

Many of England's other World Cup winning stars had already been retained by their franchises earlier in the window.

Joe Root (Trent Rockets), Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals), Eoin Morgan (London Spirit), Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers) and Jofra Archer (Southern Brave) will all feature in the new competition.

In the latest batch of retained players, Trent Rockets have secured the signature of England's Dawid Malan.

BBC Sport understands that Malan, originally signed for £40,000 by the Nottinghamshire-based side, has negotiated a higher fee in recognition of his rise to the top of the world Twenty20 batting rankings.

London Spirit have re-signed Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

South Africa women's pace bowler Marizanne Kapp and West Indies men's spinner Sunil Narine have re-signed with Oval Invincibles.

The Hundred will feature eight city-based teams from Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London.

Teams can keep any player they signed for the 2020 tournament and move them up or down salary brackets, which have been reduced by 20% because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final list of retained men's players will be announced on February 4 while the women's squads will continue to be announced over the the coming months.