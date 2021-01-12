Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's most recent Test series was the 1-0 victory over Pakistan last summer

Sri Lanka v England, first Test Venue: Galle Date: 14-18 January Time: 04:30 GMT Coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England's rearranged Test series in Sri Lanka begins on Thursday - and BBC Sport will bring it all to you via Test Match Special and the BBC Sport website and app.

The two-Test series is being held behind closed doors in Galle this month and TMS will provide ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra to UK-based listeners.

The first Test will be live on TMS from 04:15 GMT on Thursday and fans can tune in daily until Monday to hear every twist and turn of the first Test.

The second Test will be live from 22-26 January and the full series can also be enjoyed via live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

On the radio, Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann and Daniel Norcross will be on commentary duties, and the summarisers will include Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Sir Alastair Cook and former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold.

There will be a daily edition of the Test Match Special podcast, available on BBC Sounds, where Agnew and Vaughan will recap and reflect on the day's action.

There will also be special editions of the Tuffers and Vaughan show on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss the series and all the latest developments during a busy period in the international cricket calendar.