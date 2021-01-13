England women in New Zealand 2021

England squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver (vice-capt), Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

February

14 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Queenstown

16 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Queenstown

23 1st ODI, Christchurch (01:00 GMT)

26 2nd ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT)

28 3rd ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT)

March

3 1st Twenty20 international, Wellington (Sky Stadium) (02:00 GMT)

5 2nd Twenty20 international, Auckland (02:00 GMT)

7 3rd Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (23:00 GMT)

