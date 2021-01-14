Craig Young made his Ireland debut in 2013

Paceman Craig Young says Ireland are continuing to put in the "hard yards" in Abu Dhabi despite all the ongoing uncertainty around the tour.

Ireland's second game in their four-match one-day series against United Arab Emirates was postponed for a third time on Wednesday.

There have been seven positive tests for coronavirus in the UAE squad over the past week.

"We all know how important the games on the horizon are," said Young, 30.

Ireland's plan was for the UAE series to act as preparation for the three World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan scheduled to start in Abu Dhabi on 21 January.

The original tour plan had Ireland playing UAE in the fourth and final game of their series on Saturday before facing the Afghans in their World Cup Super League opener five days later.

UAE team in quarantine

The UAE team remains in quarantine and series organisers said on Wednesday that discussions around rescheduling the games were ongoing.

"The last few days have been very frustrating not knowing if the games will go ahead, but we know we are very fortunate to be out here," added Young, who made his Ireland debut in 2013.

"For me personally, the training has been a chance to work on finding my rhythm. Fortunately the facilities are great, they are very similar to the types of wickets we will be playing on."

Ireland's bubble in their hotel has enabled Graham Ford's squad to avoid any positive Covid-19 cases on the tour.

Young says the restrictions have "not been as bad as they can sound".

"We get access to a pool in the morning, we have our own little spot by the beach and access to a gym for us only.

"Some of us have our PlayStations and Xboxes with us, other guys like to chill out with Netflix and reading."

But without a doubt, it's been a tour with a difference as the Irish had to spend an initial three days of quarantine effectively in their hotel rooms before they could venture out to the training field.

"It was a strange start to the tour - the three days of quarantine and the testing," continued Young.

"Most of us, the second we land, are itching to get out and running around, not be cooped up in our rooms with too much time to think."