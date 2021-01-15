Australia v India: Rohit Sharma wicket leaves hosts on top

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments30

Nathan Lyon
Lyon (fourth from left) dismissed Rohit for his 397th wicket in his 100th Test
Australia v India, Brisbane (day two)
Australia 369: Labuschagne 108, Paine 50; Natarajan 3-78, Sundar 3-89
India 62-2: Rohit 44; Lyon 1-10
India trail by 307 runs
Scorecard

Australia remain on top after a rain-shortened second day of the decisive fourth Test against India in Brisbane.

After resuming on 274-5, the hosts added a further 95 runs before being bowled out, with captain Tim Paine making 50 and Cameron Green 47.

India made a positive start in reply, reaching 60-1, but Rohit Sharma fell to Nathan Lyon for 44.

The tourists were 62-2 at tea and heavy rain meant there was no further play after the interval.

Australia remain favourites to win the Test and take the series 2-1, but any time lost favours India's hopes of a draw.

They only need to avoid defeat in order to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Rohit wicket leaves Australia on top

Only 54.2 overs were possible in the day but there was enough time for the momentum to swing from one side to the other before eventually ending tilted towards Australia.

The home side began in the ascendancy as Paine and Green took the total beyond 300 - and their partnership to 98 - but they fell in consecutive overs as India hit back.

Paine edged an expansive drive to second slip and Green was bowled by off-spinner Washington Sundar.

But rather than quickly polish off the lower order, India's inexperienced attack were frustrated as the last three batsmen - Mitchell Starc, Lyon and Josh Hazlewood - added 55 between them.

Australia took a tighter grip on the game by dismissing opener Shubman Gill early - he edged Pat Cummins to second slip for seven - but when the stylish Rohit was moving serenely towards the half-century mark, India looked in little trouble.

Rohit contributed 40 to of a partnership of 49 with Cheteshwar Pujara before coming down the pitch ad chipping to deep mid-on to gift Lyon the first wicket of his 100th Test.

'We lacked that killer edge' - reaction

Former Australia bowler Stuart Clark on ABC: "Australia are in front but not by a massive margin.

"Rohit was so comfortable and India have a long tail. They don't have the luxury of Jadeja (injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja). They don't have the strength in batting to give away wickets like that."

Australia assistant coach Matthew Mott: "It was a pretty frustrating finish. Both teams bowled extremely well.

"We made a bit of an 'in-between' total. We can't hide the fact we would have liked a four at the front of the total. We just lacked that killer edge."

Former Australia women's spinner Kristen Beams: "It was really good Test cricket. Both teams will say they had chance to nail the other team and didn't quite do it. India started to get on top before his wicket was thrown away by Rohit."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Australia will win this test but it will not be classed as a great achievement against this B class Indian team which is minus many experienced players due to injury. However Rohit threw his wicket away and they missed catches which cannot be forgiven. Sledging also puts a bad taste in the mouth. It’s a gentleman’s game and should be played as one. Good old test cricket is sadly gone.

    • Vampire replied:
      Funny how Indians celebrated like tomorrow a narrow win 2 years ago against an Australian side excluding Smith and Warner. Not to mention the BCCI throwing their weight around and refusing to play at the Gabba.

  • What a misleading headline. Designed as clickbait. I don't see Australia on top, even with Rohit's wicket.

    Come on BBC, you can do better than this

    • peter replied:
      Agreed,its evenly poised.

  • The depleted weak Indian attack haven’t got much chance against this not so good Aussie side. They have been relying on the same old bowlers for years , so when injuries occur that's what you get. Why didn’t Chahal play , the new bowlers look like part - timers from a Sunday league, embarrasing. Indian teams have always lacked a world class bowling attack, the emphasis has always been on batting .

    • soteraze replied:
      How I’ve longed for a Indian bowling attack of the calibre of the Windies from the 80’s, the Pakistanis of the 90’s and the Aussies of the noughties.

  • Far from over yet this one, lot depends on how much they lose to the rains. Two very good teams and India knowing they don’t have to win will feel confident.

  • Has Australia won all the tosses in this series ? Even then there still struggling to score past 400 against possibly a third choice attack (Wonder how Bumrah or shami would have bowled on this track)

    England will be chomping at the bit to get at them

    • Vampire replied:
      Factually wrong on the tosses - but hey since when has this site cared about the facts.

  • This is an India B team. The Indian management must take responsibility for not preparing properly for this Aussie tour. It's like the walking wounded and unfit players for India. Their slip catchers are badly positioned and need more practise. Where are their good bowlers ? A half decent Indian team can beat this Aussie team.

    • Vampire replied:
      Funny how Indians celebrated like no tomorrow a narrow win 2 years ago against an Australian side excluding Smith and Warner. Not to mention the BCCI throwing their weight around and refusing to play at the Gabba.

  • 369 on a flat pitch, not bad against India's second string of bowling. Luckily for them India dropped a few catches to give them a chance. Can't wait to face this rubbish later in year

    • Barton St Battler replied:
      Australia’s batting not consistent enough for sure, but the quality is there and will be 100% prepared for when the Poms arrive.
      Don’t get too far ahead of yourself with success in Sri Lanka....hardly comparible

  • Even if Australia win this match, it will COUNT FOR NOTHING as free their continued DISGRACEFUL CHEATING. Smith and Payne should be banned for life.

    • Barton St Battler replied:
      Move on mate....that bitterness is eating you alive lol

  • Fairly obvious, but Pujara & Rahane are the key to any hopes India have. Unless they put together a sizeable partnership, you can imagine the Aussie attack running through the middle order and tail.
    That said, India have shown good fight in the series already.
    Intriguing final test, deserves to go to the wire.
    Personally, I don't mind which of the 3 results this ends with, it's been a great watch.

  • Keep it going Aussies....let the bed wetters wet

    • profpaul replied:
      Huh?

  • Pujara daddy hundred tomorrow. This Test isn't over yet

  • Let me guess....Aussies = bad

    • Duquesne Whistle replied:
      Not always Scaarn. You're an example of a 'not bad' Aussie. I enjoy the fact you're always on here defending your team.
      Still think your batting is a little suspect, but your bowling attack is good enough to cover that weakness most of the time.
      That said, every test nation has weaknesses. It's been a good series to watch as a neutral.

  • Aussies strong favourites. Indian top order under huge pressure to both bat out time and score heavily. Their depleted bowling attack makes it hard to imagine an Indian win. 80% towards Aussie win I reckon especially as the weather forecast looks ok.

  • I just bought a house 🥳🥳🥳.

    Aussies will win.
    Its what they do.
    Horrible competitors.

  • Draw looms

  • Any Aussie fan with a keen eye will have noticed England,s tail collapsed versus a very weak Sri Lankan team and will be rubbing their hands with glee-can you blame them-no !

    • chalks replied:
      Aussies got their own issues to be worrying about-don’t want to become a team who can’t finish the opposition!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC