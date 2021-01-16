Sri Lanka v England: Lahiru Thirimanne leads hosts' fightback

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne sweeps against England
Lahiru Thirimanne had made seven 50-plus scores in 70 Test innings before this match
First Test, Galle (day three)
Sri Lanka 135 (Bess 5-30) & 156-2 (Thirimanne 76, K Perera 62)
England 421 (Root 228, Lawrence 73; D Perera 4-109)
Sri Lanka trail by 130 runs
Lahiru Thirimanne's unbeaten 76 frustrated England as Sri Lanka fought back on the third day of the first Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka, bowled out for 135 in the first innings, showed significantly more resilience to reach 156-2 - trailing by 130 - after England had posted 421.

Joe Root progressed to a magnificent fourth Test double century before he was last man out for 228 as England lost their last six wickets for 49 runs.

Sam Curran and Jack Leach took a wicket apiece in Sri Lanka's second innings, but off-spinner Dom Bess rarely threatened on a pitch that has offered assistance to spin since day one.

Kusal Perera contributed 62 to an opening stand of 101 with the patient Thirimanne, who compiled his highest Test score since 2013 and will resume alongside nightwatchman Lasith Embuldeniya at 04:15 GMT on Sunday.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Sri Lanka, spent time at the ground in the afternoon after finishing his quarantine period.

Sri Lanka show character

For the first time in two years, England failed to take a wicket in the first 30 overs - with seamers Curran, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood finding the going tough given the minimal swing or seam movement on offer.

However, credit must be paid to the Sri Lanka openers. Thirimanne and Perera were criticised for their first-innings failures, but their century stand was the first time in six Tests that a Sri Lanka opening pair had survived longer than 10 overs.

Kusal Perera showed restraint - he scored at a strike-rate of 57, compared to 74 over his Test career - but hit Leach over mid-wicket for six and swept and also drove well before slapping a Curran long hop to wide third man.

Thirimanne, who averaged 22 in 70 Test innings before this match, was happy to play second fiddle to Perera, although he did find the leg-side boundary with flicks and sweeps.

Having taken 5-30 in the first innings, Bess failed to maintain a consistent length and allowed Thirimanne and Perera to play off the back foot too often.

Left-arm spinner Leach, who bowled more accurately, failed with a review for lbw against Thirimanne on 61 before having Kusal Mendis caught behind off a beautiful delivery that turned and bounced.

Root doubles up

Resuming on 168, Root reached his fourth Test double century with the minimum of fuss.

He showed more intent than on day two - when he was happy for debutant Dan Lawrence to take more risks - hitting the third ball of the day to the cover boundary before driving down the ground for six.

It was almost fitting that Root reached 200 with a sweep for four - it was a productive shot throughout his innings, with 88 runs coming via sweeps and reverse sweeps.

A graphic showing Willy Hammond's, Alastair Cook's, Joe Root's, Len Hutton's and Kevin Pietersen's number of double centuries for England

In his 321-ball innings Root became the eighth Englishman to pass 8,000 Test runs - in 178 innings, two more than Kevin Pietersen, who holds the record.

England passed 400 in the first innings for the sixth time in their past 12 Tests, having failed to do so in their previous 23.

But they lost their last six wickets in 13 overs as they chased quick runs, possibly with an eye on the rain forecast later in the game.

Sri Lanka were much more disciplined than on the previous two days, with pace bowler Asitha Fernando impressing, while off-spinner Dilruwan Perera mopped up the tail to finish with 4-109.

  • 372-5: After adding 68 with Joe Root, Jos Buttler nicks Fernando behind for 30.
  • 372-6:Sam Curran is bowled first ball as Fernando gets one to nip back and crash into off stump
  • 382-7: Joe Root wants a quick single, but Dom Bess disagrees and is well short of his ground, a third wicket to fall in 12 balls.
  • 398-8: After a 32-minute stay Jack Leach is trapped lbw for four by Dilruwan Perera.
  • 406-9: Mark Wood toe-ends a sweep straight up in the air to be caught by Niroshan Dickwella off Dilruwan Perera.
  • 421 all out: Joe Root holes out on the mid-wicket boundary.
  • I wouldn’t expect Sri Lanka to get more than 50 ahead at best so a victory is still all but guaranteed but if we don’t improve tomorrow and they reach 400 and leave us needing ~100 as the pitch begins to wear on the final day... we could be in a spot of bother

  • Just throw the ball to Dan Lawrence first thing tomorrow...

  • All though praising Root on day 1 chickens have come back to roost

    Not great today in terms of any plans (were there any) that clearly didn't work or weren't implemented

    England looked a bit deflated and lose - Leach and Bess are just warming up effectively so not that surprising

    Root's one job is to pick the right weapon for the time and when it isn't working change it - not sure this happened

  • Not unexpected that Sri Lanka would show more resilience in the their second innings. Still don't understand why Rashid is not in the team. Best spinner in England by a country mile. He would have the ball dancing off this wicket!
    Great knock from JR, the run out notwithstanding

    • JOHN11 replied:
      His shoulder wont take bowling in 4-5 day cricket.

  • Sri Lanka's day. A shame they started too far behind; the best they can hope for is a rain-curtailed draw. The plus - if they start the next Test the way they played today, we'll have a game. And if there's one I've noticed about cricket HYS's, what we all really want it's a competitive game of cricket.*

    * Provided we** win.

    ** Whoever "we" is.***

    *** Unless it's the Aussies... ;-)

  • Hindsight is such a wonderful thing - but if England knew that they'd have almost a full day's play would they have batted differently this morning? Follow the adage and bat the opposition out of the game - ie bat to tea score 550-600+ then put enormous pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen in the last session.

  • England must learn to stop releasing their grip on the opposition when in totally dominant positions. Especially with the Ashes looming....

  • Great to see Sri Lanka fight back -sets up a great series. Disappointing that Bess was ineffective against the left handed openers -this series is his chance to shine

  • If the English spinners can’t bowl out a second rate team for less than 200 on that pitch they’ve got to be useless.

    • Vikram replied:
      agree...Ian salisbury did better

  • Sri Lanka must be rueing that horrible first innings.
    For England, patience will be the key, weather permitting. A couple of middle order wickets and Sri Lanka have quite a long tail.
    Good effort from the hosts in reply though, they could easily have folded. Makes tomorrow interesting at least, and it's far from done.

  • oh dear ..Sri lanka dominated today..Bess and Leach looking good for the year ahead?

    • david replied:
      Dominated? Root scored 200

  • No scuffing of the batters guard, no 'borderline banter', no lines to cross, no crowd racism - just cricket. Is that so hard to ask. Well played SL and Eng.

    • Gabbagod replied:
      But i did notice after each break, be it drinks, lunch or tea that the batsmen all rescratched their guards.

  • Very, very good from Thirimanne particularly. Take Root’s knock out of this game and you have a very even game. It was class.
    We’ll still win but Bess and Leach in India?
    Think they have to have a look at Virdi next game, and hope Mo can get back on it.

  • England will still win this, but nice fightback from Sri Lanka.
    Congrats to Joe for his much deserved double ton.
    Now can someone please explain to me, how England lost “6 for 49”?

    • Keep the Faith replied:
      Because they picked a team with a long tail. Not necessarily wrong as they still made 400+

  • Can England still loose this one? How long before we hit the panic button..

    • JOHN11 replied:
      Sri Lanka still over 130 runs behind. If they get the night watchman out quickly tomorrow and put pressure on the incoming batsman there's still room for a Sri Lankan collapse. Their tail is quite long too

