Dom Sibley is bowled playing no shot to Lasith Embuldeniya
Dom Sibley scored six runs in the match
First Test, Galle (day four)
Sri Lanka 135 (Bess 5-30) & 359 (Thirimanne 111, Leach 5-122)
England 421 (Root 228; D Perera 4-109) & 38-3 (Embuldeniya 2-13)
England need further 36 runs to win
England need 36 runs on the final day to win the first Test against Sri Lanka despite losing three wickets in a chaotic end to the fourth day in Galle.

Chasing only 74, the tourists slipped to 14-3 as Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley fell to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya before captain Joe Root was run out after a mix-up with Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow, who survived a run-out chance of his own, and debutant Dan Lawrence saw England to 38 without further loss before bad light ended play early.

Bairstow and Lawrence will resume on 11 and seven respectively at 04:15 GMT on Monday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 359, with Lahiru Thirimanne scoring 111 - his first century for almost eight years - and Angelo Matthews 73.

Jack Leach, playing his first Test since 2019, took 5-122 and Dom Bess 3-100 to finish with match figures of 8-130 and set up what should still be a comfortable England victory despite a wearing pitch.

England panic in frantic final session

England won their most recent series in Sri Lanka 3-0, but their record in Asia - and playing spin - is poor and it reared its head again in a remarkable start to their fourth-innings chase.

Sibley, whom many feel is vulnerable against spin, was bowled for two not offering a shot, while Crawley, who was dropped on one, added only seven eight before a drive was superbly caught at gully by Kusal Mendis.

England contributed to their own problems as captain Root, who scored a magnificent 228 in the first innings, was run out by a direct hit by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, colliding with bowler Dilruwan Perera after Bairstow called for a risky single.

Bairstow and Lawrence restored calm in a 24-run stand to steer England to stumps, and they remain firm favourites to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"If Sri Lanka had run Bairstow out just after Root it would have been very interesting," former England captain Michael Vaughan said on BBC Test Match Special.

Sri Lanka show application

Sri Lanka, whose first-innings effort of 135 in just 46.1 overs was described as "one of the worse we've ever seen", showed significantly more character and application in the second.

Opener Thirimanne, 76 not out as the hosts resumed on 156-2, moved to his second Test century - 54 innings after his first, the third longest gap in Test history - with a cut for four off Bess.

The left-hander averaged 22 in 36 Tests before this match and his place was in serious doubt, only for captain Dimuth Karunaratne to be ruled out before the game with a thumb injury.

Lahiru Thirimanne in 2013 and 2021
Then and now: Lahiru Thirimanne went 2,871 days between his first and second Test century

After Thirimanne got a faint inside edge to the excellent Jos Buttler off Sam Curran, former captain Mathews played a dogged 219-ball innings containing only two fours to ensure Sri Lanka at least wiped out a 286-run first-innings deficit.

When he edged Leach to Root at slip to be last man out, Sri Lanka were left wondering what might have been had they shown the same discipline first time round.

Bess & Leach find form

Bess, who took 5-30 in the first innings despite struggling with his length, improved throughout the second innings and took a wicket in the first over of his three spells on Sunday.

He had nightwatchman Embuldeniya caught by Sibley at short cover off the 12th ball of the day, before returning to have stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal held at slip by Root, and Dickwella caught behind as he attempted to guide the ball to third man.

Leach, who has missed England's past 11 Tests - in part due to illness - yorked Dasun Shanaka and had the dangerous Wanindu Hasaranga superbly taken by Root at slip, before Dilruwan Perera became Buttler's first stumping in Test cricket.

The wicket of Mathews rounded off Leach's five-wicket haul, the first time two England spinners had achieved the feat in the same match since Derek Underwood and John Emburey in Sri Lanka in 1982.

'It will only mean something if we win' - reaction

England spinner Jack Leach on BBC Test Match Special: "I wouldn't say I bowled well. It has been hard graft out there and I have certainly found I am probably a little rusty.

"At times I felt I could have done a better job, but the pleasing thing is I felt I bowled better as the game went on.

"We will come back tomorrow, knock these off and then I can be happy about my five wickets. It will only mean something if we win."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It has been an exciting day's play. Sri Lanka hung in there.

"Credit to Sri Lanka - we pelted them but on days three and four have shown they are a team that can compete in home conditions."

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold: "The start of England's innings was hectic. We saw panic from England, but Bairstow and Lawrence now look like they have it under control."

  • Got to love test cricket. Fairplay to SL for fighting back.

  • Test match cricket has all the entertainment of 20/20, but it also allows players with patience, technique, dogged determination and the ability to execute a plan to shine

    There's no better sport than Test match cricket

  • What a fantastic Test match, this is turning out to be.
    Hats off to Sri Lanka for a wonderful fightback, but England will still win this.
    Look on the bright side, it could’ve been 38 for 7.

  • Why do England's test spinners get so much criticism and forensic analysis ? They don't bowl long spells in our first class competition because thanks to the 100 ball nonsense & the obsession with one day cricket it is not played in our driest months. If they do play they are encouraged to bowl defensively, thus not spinning it much. Then in tests they are expected to be Warne & Murali !!

  • An enjoyable fourth day of the test - glad to have been able to catch some of it. A cheerful light in these dark times which I'm finding pretty tough.

    Love and light to you all - things will get better. Until then enjoy Day 5 and England crossing the line to victory tomorrow.

  • Someone needs to have a quiet word with Sybil and tell him that until he works out where his off stump is then he shouldn't leave the ball. This isn't the first time he's done it and he has left plenty of others that have missed marginally. Needs sorting quickly.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Posted on other thread sure Kallis be having a chat along with Bell giving him a call of support and coaching.

  • Im Welsh and find it difficult to understand we so many bad comments here about the English team. They are going to win. Be happy.

  • Its going to be a close finish, well done SL for msling a match of it

    • DocuDrama replied:
      "It's", not "Its".

  • Credit to Sri Lanka, well done Leach, and looking forward to seeing Essex’s finest bring it home tomorrow

  • Let’s have a bit of perspective. England haven’t played any competitive cricket for ages and are underprepared (as much due to circumstance) playing Sri Lanka who have played some meaningful cricket recently. There are pluses and negatives all round.

    Questions remain about the spin bowlers, and batting, but give it another test before axing everyone.

    A win away in Asia is always a good win.

    • Shaker situ replied:
      England haven't won yet.

  • Cracking test match! Fantastic performance from their young left armer to dismiss both openers twice -hope India aren’t watching!

    Great to see our spinners bowl well in tandem. Character wise they seem chalk and cheese -reminiscent of Emburey & Edmonds

  • Not good to run out your captain, even at village level.

    • xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Had call Bairstow, as usual - he shares the same skills as Boycott in running out batting partners.

  • Impressed by Lawrence's temperament coming in at a point of chaos and keeping calm. England will win from here and it's been much more interesting than it looked on day 1. Bess and Leach need the overs and experience and I'm already looking forward to the next game

    • Jka replied:
      Lawrence reminds me abit of Marnus Labuschagne, similar technique. If he can start as well as Labuschagne did in test cricket then he has a lot of games ahead of him.

  • It just goes to show that chasing a very small target to win a test match isn’t always as straightforward as many would think. All well and good to say that it needed calm, but losing a couple of wickets can soon set the nerves jangling.
    Would be surprised if England chase down the remaining runs without losing a wicket tomorrow.

    • Harry replied:
      If we lose, it would be the lowest score that any team has ever failed to chase. That tends to suggest that it should be simple.

      Sibley gifting his wicket away and Root being run out soon after make the unthinkable a possibility.

  • Sibley can't play spin for toffee.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      Stat wise he’s fine against off spin but averages only 19 against left-armers. To be fair he probably hasn’t faced much in county cricket at the top order. He might struggle in India

  • On a plus point, Lawrence looks the real deal.

    Also pope to return and Burns. Just worried bout openers!

    A needless shot (and lack of by Sibley) today, caused panic.

    We should do it tomorrow morning, but by no means a perfect performance

    Bowlers did well, Bess for me is a lucky bowler and sometimes you just need plain luck! So he plays for me in India, especially if Rashid can’t be convinced!

    • J Felix-Languar replied:
      Lawrence has been a big part of Essex’s recent successes which has added to his confidence. In addition to his obvious talent and flair, he has that unerring self-belief and cast-iron will to succeed - it will serve him well at this level and when the lean patches inevitably arrive.

  • Good days play but what is it about a 4th innings? Would have been very worried if it been a 174 chase and not 74.

  • As both India and Australia have shown in their series, no test team is ever far away from a batting wobble. Makes for compulsive viewing though.

    Fair play to Sri Lanka, they've fought hard, and they certainly showed how you bowl spin on that pitch.
    Leech did well, and Best has decent figures again, but we've always had a weakness in spin bowling compared with Asian nations.
    Enjoyable Test.

  • Well said Jack Leach - it only counts if you win

  • Excellent test this. I think most sensible fans knew Sri Lanka's score in the 1st innings was way below par. England could have easily gotten more than 500 if play wasn't stopped early on day 2. Good to see Leach get some joy as the spinners are finally making use of the conditions

