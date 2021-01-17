All-rounder Shane Getkate was called up to the Ireland squad for the ODIs against the UAE

Ireland's second one-day international against the United Arab Emirates will take place on Monday after being cleared by local authorities.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the UAE camp forced the second ODI in Abu Dhabi to be postponed on four occasions.

The UAE won the first ODI by six wickets on 8 January as Ireland continue preparations for crucial World Cup qualifiers with Afghanistan.

The first of three qualifiers will take place on 21 January.

Initially, the scheduled second ODI with the UAE on 10 January was pushed back to Tuesday after three home players tested positive.

A further four positives in the camp meant the match was moved to Thursday, however with the hosts instructed to isolate on Monday that date was scrapped in line with advice from the nation's health authorities. Sunday's proposed date was also cancelled however the match will now take place on Monday.

"We're delighted that the go ahead has been granted for the rescheduled match, and the squad is looking forward to getting back into competitive action," said Richard Holdsworth, high performance director for Cricket Ireland

"It has been very disruptive for team planning and player preparation not knowing when the next game will be, but I know that Graham Ford and the squad will adapt and be pleased that there is a confirmed fixture now in place."

"As always, we appreciate the work of the Emirates Cricket Board in getting this game on, and look forward to seeing the lads back on the field as they look to square the series."