Australia v India: Tourists chasing unlikely 328 to win fourth Test
|Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four)
|Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)
|India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 4-0
|India need further 324 runs to win
|Scorecard
India will need to bat out the final day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Steve Smith made 55 as the hosts were dismissed for 294, setting India an unlikely 328 to win at the Gabba.
The impressive Mohammed Siraj took 5-73 and Shardul Thakur 4-61 for an injury-depleted India.
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to 4-0 before rain ended play early.
Australia scored quickly on the penultimate day, motivated by a bad weather forecast and a desire to put the game out of India's reach.
While India could still win, it is more likely that they will need to survive a minimum of 98 overs on Tuesday to ensure a 1-1 series draw.
Listen to live radio commentary of the final day from 23:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.
More to follow.
The forecast is rain so an Indian win seems unlikely. They have to hang on.
We cannot have the ungracious Aussies winning.
If they win or draw it will be one of the greatest cricket stories!