Australia v India: Tourists chasing unlikely 328 to win fourth Test

Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj (right) has taken 13 wickets in his three Test appearances
Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four)
Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)
India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 4-0
India need further 324 runs to win
India will need to bat out the final day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith made 55 as the hosts were dismissed for 294, setting India an unlikely 328 to win at the Gabba.

The impressive Mohammed Siraj took 5-73 and Shardul Thakur 4-61 for an injury-depleted India.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to 4-0 before rain ended play early.

Australia scored quickly on the penultimate day, motivated by a bad weather forecast and a desire to put the game out of India's reach.

While India could still win, it is more likely that they will need to survive a minimum of 98 overs on Tuesday to ensure a 1-1 series draw.

Listen to live radio commentary of the final day from 23:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

  • Just like today, tomorrow is expected to be another rain affected day with more disruptions & more overs lost - so India needs to be realistic & just bat out for a draw in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

  • Good fightback by the Indians. Despite not fielding their best team, they have been more than a match for the Aussies on their patch. A good batting performance from 2 or 3 Indian batsmen will make the final day interesting.

  • India deserve to keep the Border Gavaskar trophy. They have played brilliantly.
    The forecast is rain so an Indian win seems unlikely. They have to hang on.
    We cannot have the ungracious Aussies winning.

  • Let's hope the weather doesn't rob the series of the finale it deserves. Clearly an Indian victory is long shot. The Aussies will be roaring in but one more inspired rearguard action could see the tourists retain the trophy which would be amazing given the relentless catalogue of injuries and absences they've faced.

  • It is quite remarkable that this Indian reserve team is competing so well with a strong Aussie team in Australia.

    If they win or draw it will be one of the greatest cricket stories!

  • It's going to be a draw due to weather. Series will end 1-1 but it's probably a moral victory for India and disappointment for Aussies. They had a full strength team and won the toss 3 out of 4 times.

  • Come on India beat those cheating Aussies.

  • What a game it's been so far. May the best team win(weather permitting)

  • Should be an interesting end to a very even and entertaining series. Australia will still be the favourites but don't count this Indian team out yet. If hitman gets into the mood, you never no! May the best team win.

