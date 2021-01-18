Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammed Siraj (right) has taken 13 wickets in his three Test appearances

Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four) Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73) India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 4-0 India need further 324 runs to win Scorecard

India will need to bat out the final day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith made 55 as the hosts were dismissed for 294, setting India an unlikely 328 to win at the Gabba.

The impressive Mohammed Siraj took 5-73 and Shardul Thakur 4-61 for an injury-depleted India.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to 4-0 before rain ended play early.

Australia scored quickly on the penultimate day, motivated by a bad weather forecast and a desire to put the game out of India's reach.

While India could still win, it is more likely that they will need to survive a minimum of 98 overs on Tuesday to ensure a 1-1 series draw.

Listen to live radio commentary of the final day from 23:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

More to follow.