Simi Singh's unbeaten 54 helped Ireland's innings recover after a dreadful start and he then produced sensational bowling figures of 5-10

Fourth one-day international, Abu Dhabi Ireland 228-6 (50 overs): Campher 56, Singh 54*; Zahoor 3-35 UAE 116 (36 overs): Zawar 28; Singh 5-10 Ireland won by 112 runs Scorecard

Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs to draw the much-delayed ODI series as Simi Singh starred.

With the teams meeting again in Abu Dhabi after four games had been delayed by the home team's Covid-19 issues, Ireland's start saw them slip to 10-3.

But Curtis Campher's 56 and Singh's unbeaten 54 helped Ireland regroup to post a competitive 228-6.

UAE reached 45-0 after nine overs but Singh's five wickets saw the hosts collapse at they were all out for 116.

Man of the match Singh's bowling performance was the third most economical five-wicket haul in ODI history.

After Singh's opening five dismissals, aided it must be said by some dreadful batting, a further Kevin O'Brien wicket left UAE on 64-6 and Ireland scarcely let up as they secured a 1-1 draw in a series which had originally been scheduled for four games.

Ireland planned to use the four games as match practice for their three World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan which are scheduled to begin at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Thursday.

In the event, they had to be content with just two matches as the Irish faced a UAE side who had been confined to their hotel rooms for more than a week because of seven positive Covid-19 tests in their camp.

