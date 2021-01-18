Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Saif Zaib made his first-class debut for Northamptonshire against Kent in August 2015

Northamptonshire all-rounder Saif Zaib has agreed a one-year extension to his contract with the county.

Zaib, 22, will remain at The County Ground until the end of the 2022 season after impressing in both red and white ball cricket last summer.

The left-handed batsman and slow left-arm bowler helped Northants reach the T20 Blast quarter-finals in 2020.

"It was a little bit of a breakout year for me, but I'd definitely like to do a bit more for the team," Zaib said.

He follows opening batsman Emilio Gay in committing his future to the club until the end of 2022.