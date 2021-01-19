Australia v India: Rishabh Pant & Shubman Gill lead tourists to stunning series win

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments218

India celebrate
India repeated their 2-1 defeat of Australia from 2018-19
Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day five)
Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)
India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 329-7 (Gill 91, Pant 89*)
India won by three wickets
Scorecard

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988, win the fourth Test by three wickets and take one of the all-time great series.

Needing 328, a Brisbane record run-chase, the injury-hit tourists got home with three overs to spare.

Shubman Gill made 91 and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 89.

They win the series 2-1, keeping the Border-Gavaskar they won in Australia two years ago.

It is perhaps one of the finest Test series wins by any away side, especially given the list of players unavailable to India by the time the final match was played.

That included captain and talisman Virat Kohli, who only played in the first Test before departing to be at the birth of his firth child, a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket - in losing the series opener by eight wickets.

What followed were three Tests of the highest quality and drama, with India producing a stunning comeback to win the second Test by eight wickets, then defiantly batting through the final day to earn a draw in the third.

But they saved their best performance for last, a superb contest that ensured the series went down to the final hour of the last day, with the shadows lengthening and a near-empty Gabba filled with the sound of a smattering of raucous India supporters.

The tourists were 4-0 overnight and, for them to even get to the point where victory might be possible, Cheteshwar Pujara had to come through a barrage of hostile bowling from the Australia quicks - he was hit 10 times in his 56.

He added 114 for the second wicket with the free-scoring Gill, while stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has presided over India's fightback, signalled their intent with 24 off only 22 balls.

Tireless Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was a threat throughout, removing Pujara, Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

Pat Cummins
Fast bowler Pat Cummins took four wickets for Australia

Still, even though India knew a draw would see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they never lost sight of the chance of victory and promoted wicketkeeper Pant to number five.

At the beginning of the final hour, India were 259-4, meaning they needed 69 runs and Australia six wickets from the final 15 overs.

Though Cummins had Mayank Agarwal caught at cover for his fourth wicket, Pant attacked in the company of debutant Washington Sundar.

Runs came with increasing freedom and, although Sundar was bowled trying to reverse-sweep Nathan Lyon and Shardul Thakur miscued Josh Hazlewood, Pant could not be stopped.

The left-hander's drive down the ground off Hazlewood secured a famous win and sparked joyous India celebrations.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

224 comments

  • Tim Paine “We can’t wait to get you to the Gabba”

    That aged well 😂😂

    • HappyIsMoho replied:
      ha ha that's the first thing I thought of when the winning runs were played...beautiful bit of karma biting Paine in the a**

  • That's got to be the greatest test win in history! Why

    1 A virual second team
    2 missing their best batsman
    3 missing their best two bowlers,
    4 186-6 in the first innings with an average tail.
    5 successful chase of 328 on the last day
    6 done against perhaps the best attack in the world
    7 In Brisbane where Australia haven't lost since 88
    8 to win an away series

    Just incredible!

    • Dolphin replied:
      Shared the runs around too.

  • Steve Smith, David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Tim "at least my team mates like me" Paine - couldn't happen to nicer blokes!

    Well done, India! Thrilling series win and thoroughly well deserved

  • “Wait until we get you to the Gabba, mate” bwahahahaha!!

    • Class warrier replied:
      Wait till Australia don't get to the final of the World Test Championship!

  • Well done India!! An amazing achievement given the injuries and thrashing in the first test. Grit, determination and quality saw them through and they should be very proud of this famous win.

    Very disappointed by the Australian banter, if you can’t back it up then victory tastes even sweeter! Also the TV commentary was so biased and at times condescending towards India (Steve Waugh especially).

    • alfreton red replied:
      looks like after the sandpapering.aussies back to their normality.at all costs.the world is happy at this result.

  • ‘Can’t wait until we get you to the Gabba’

    Tim Paine’s words 10 days ago. Turns out India couldn’t wait either.

  • As an Englishman I’d just like to say yeeeessssss !

  • One word of Indian origin comes to mind - karma :)

  • What a brilliant way to shut Tim Paine up. Well done India.

  • Take a bow India with an extraordinary win. In a bio bubble, get bowled out for 36, lose more than half your team and chase the highest run chase at the Gabba ever where Australia have not lost since 1988. The best away series win ever.
    loved the Aussies on the floor.

  • India 1, Dirty tactics 0. Awesome result India. Aussies slaughtered at the Gabbatoir. Well done!

  • Huge congratulations to and under strenght and gutsy India for a superb win. As I said yesterday, the whole cricketing world was with you here after the way Australia behaved in the last test.

    Perhaps this might teach the Aussies some humilty, but I wouldn't wager it. "Can't wait to get you to the Gabba Ash"... aged superbly didn't it?

    Well played India!

  • Awesome win and cricket to get 328 in the 4th test at the Gabba by India. I think karma is a wonderful thing after all the sledging, so called shadow batting and then there’s the fans racism. India with also a very weakened team against the little aussies.

  • Ha ha ha. Brilliant. I went to sleep last night hoping India had enough left in the tank to draw. What a great win. You deserve it for all the unspooling behaviour of the home team.

    Well done India. Amazing result chasing down a record at “the Gabba fortress”

    Humble pie anyone?

  • Congratulations India.
    Arguably the best chase we've ever witnessed. Cannot over state this brilliant Indian chasing in 4th innings.
    Cannot wait for the Ashes now.

    • Andy G replied:
      Steady on! Stokes and Leach. Bonus being it was also Australia what lost.

  • After the first test, people on here were chirping about a series whitewash. They were whining about the white ball game ruining test cricket.

    Wrong on both counts.

    Test cricket is alive and well. This was a great series.

  • One of the greatest ever test matches within one of the greatest series.

  • Such a fantastic match - well played India and a brilliant advert for test cricket. Thank you guys!

  • Ha ha ha ha ha plop. That's me laughing my head off at the aussies

  • Unbelievable scenes! Bowled out for 36 in the first test and written off by the whole cricketing world! To come back and win the series with a second string team is unbelievable! Congratulations to India (see ya Paine ahaha)

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC