Charlie Hemphrey signed for Glamorgan in January 2019

Batsman Charlie Hemphrey could have played his last game for Glamorgan because of England qualification rules.

Doncaster-born Hemphrey, 30, is not currently eligible for England after his spell as a Queensland player.

Efforts by Glamorgan and the Professional Cricketers' Association to have him re-classified have failed.

He has a county contract for 2021, but would not count as a "home" player- potentially losing the county vital payments.

Glamorgan could miss out on £70,000 in England and Wales Cricket Board incentives if they fall under an average of nine England-qualified players.

They already hope to field two of their official overseas players, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram and Michael Neser, in each match.

The PCA has told BBC Sport Wales that it has been involved in efforts to have Hemphrey's case reviewed by the ECB.

"I've no hard feeling towards the club, I understand their financial position..but I am disappointed with the ECB," Hemphrey told the Cricinfo website.

"I'm livid about it.. through a lack of flexibility, a lack of compassion, they're ending my career."

Hemphrey remains eligible to play county cricket in 2021, and the ECB insists that he and Glamorgan were always aware of the rules, which are designed to prevent players being counted as 'local' in two or more countries.

"The ECB applies the criteria for England qualification with fairness and consistency across all elite domestic teams and their players," said the ECB in a statement.

"The regulations allow players to be eligible to compete as County Qualified players even if they are not England Qualified."

Glamorgan have not ruled out Hemphrey being picked for the first team, but the player has been told his lack of England qualification will be a factor in selection.

Hemphrey made his name in Australia after failing in attempts to win a UK county contract and heading to Brisbane to work as an airport baggage handler.

He scored so many runs in Queensland club cricket that he won a deal with the state side, playing alongside the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, who have also featured for Glamorgan.

In 2019 Hemphrey opened the batting in 10 Championship matches for Glamorgan, averaging 32, as well as six One-Day Cup games.

But 2020 saw him lose his Queensland contract and his place in the Glamorgan first team, after failing to make an impression in the first three Bob Willis Trophy games in a shortened season.

Hemphrey is currently in Queensland with his wife and young child, where he is playing club cricket for Sandgate-Redcliffe.

He will become England qualified again in 2022, after the end of his current Glamorgan deal.