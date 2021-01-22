Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood dismissed Dinesh Chandimal for his first wicket of the series

Second Test, Galle (day one) Sri Lanka 229-4: Mathews 107, Chandimal 52; Anderson 3-24 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

Angelo Mathews ground out a century for Sri Lanka as England's bowlers battled hard on the first day of the second Test in Galle.

The hosts were 7-2 when James Anderson claimed two early wickets, and 76-3 when the seamer struck after lunch.

But, on a flat pitch in gruelling heat, Mathews hit a measured 107 not out as Sri Lanka closed on 229-4.

Mathews put on 117 with captain Dinesh Chandimal, who made 52 before being trapped lbw by Mark Wood.

Niroshan Dickwella finished the day 19 not out with Sri Lanka in a position from which they will believe they can post a telling first-innings score.

However, England limited the scoring on a pitch offering little movement for their fast bowlers or turn for the spinners.

Anderson, brought into the team in place of Stuart Broad in England's only change from their first-Test victory at the same venue, ended the day with exemplary figures of 19-10-3-24.

Quick wickets on day two would leave England in charge as they bid for a victory that would see them take the two-Test series 2-0.

Mathews grits it out for Sri Lanka

When Anderson dismissed Kusal Perera for six and Oshada Fernando for a duck in his third over, there were echoes of Sri Lanka's dismal batting effort on the first day of the first Test.

Perera edged an inexplicably-rash drive to Joe Root at slip and Fernando, who has replaced out-of-form Kusal Mendis at number three, chopped a ball he could have left onto his stumps.

However, having come to the crease at 7-2, the experienced Mathews held firm - albeit on a surface easier for batting than on day one of the first Test.

Mathews, a veteran of 380 matches for Sri Lanka in an international career spanning more than 12 years, did not offer a chance and milked England's spinners in a controlled knock.

The 33-year-old put on 69 with Lahiru Thirimanne before his century stand with Chandimal, which wore down England in a baking hot afternoon session.

While in the nineties he weathered an excellent spell from Wood and eventually brought up his 11th Test hundred, third against England and first at Galle.

Crucially, he survived seven overs with the new ball at the end of the day to give him the chance to add more runs on day two.

