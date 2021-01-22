Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20s for England

England opener Alex Hales smashed 110 off 56 balls as Sydney Thunder posted the highest Big Bash League total in history against Sydney Sixers.

The opener, 32, hit nine fours and eight sixes, reaching his century off only 52 deliveries, in the Thunder's 232-5 in Adelaide.

Callum Ferguson hit a 23-ball 42 and England's Sam Billings 33 off 21 balls.

Dan Christian returned figures of 0-48 off three overs and Steve O'Keefe 0-42 off three overs.

The previous highest total was 223-8, made by Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades in 2017.

Hales is the leading run-scorer in this season's Big Bash with 462 at an average of 38.50 and strike-rate of almost 166.

He has not played for England since March 2019, having been removed from the World Cup squad that summer after reportedly failing a drugs test. external-link

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said in May 2020 that it needed "more time" before Hales returned to the side.

The Sixers are top of the eight-team Big Bash table, with Thunder in fifth. The top four teams reach the play-offs, which start on 26 January.