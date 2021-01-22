Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Robinson (right) led England women to a World Cup final win over India at Lord's in 2017

Warwickshire have named Mark Robinson as their new men's first-team coach.

The 54-year-old was England women's head coach between 2015 and 2019, winning the World Cup in 2017.

Before that Robinson led the Sussex men's side to six trophies in 10 years in charge, including County Championship titles in 2006 and 2007.

"It is a county that I have always admired for doing things in the right way and which has always produced teams that are difficult to beat," he said.

"It is a great opportunity for this team to create another memorable era for the Bears."

Robinson replaces Jim Troughton, who left Edgbaston in October after a review of the 2020 season.

Former seam bowler Robinson stepped down as England women's boss following an Ashes series defeat by Australia in 2019, having been beaten by the same opponents in the World Twenty20 final the year before.

During his four years in the role he worked alongside former England men's assistant coach Paul Farbrace, now director of cricket at Warwickshire.

"Mark boasts great experience of developing a winning culture and in developing cricketers to reach their potential in both the county and international game," Farbrace said.

"He has an outstanding reputation as a coach and for winning the biggest trophies in the game."

The Bears are scheduled to start their 2021 County Championship campaign against Derbyshire on 8 April.