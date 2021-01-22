Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Rossington replaced Alex Wakely as red-ball skipper at Northants in June 2019

Northamptonshire's red-ball captain Adam Rossington has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, 27, plays in all formats and averages 35.33 with the bat in first-class cricket.

Rossington joined Northants from Middlesex in 2014 and helped them gain promotion to Division One in 2019.

"We've got the squad now to challenge in all competitions, including a world-class overseas singing in Mohammed Nabi for the T20 Blast," he said.