Adam Rossington: Northamptonshire captain signs deal until end of 2022 season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Northamptonshire's red-ball captain Adam Rossington has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, 27, plays in all formats and averages 35.33 with the bat in first-class cricket.
Rossington joined Northants from Middlesex in 2014 and helped them gain promotion to Division One in 2019.
"We've got the squad now to challenge in all competitions, including a world-class overseas singing in Mohammed Nabi for the T20 Blast," he said.