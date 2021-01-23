England in Sri Lanka: James Anderson takes 6-40 on tight second day in Galle

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Sri Lanka celebrate Zak Crawley wicket
Lasith Embuldeniya has dismissed both England openers in all three innings of the series so far
Second Test, Galle (day two of five)
Sri Lanka 381 (139.3 overs): Mathews 110, Dickwella 92; Anderson 6-40
England 98-2: Root 67*, Bairstow 24*; Embuldeniya 2-33
England trail by 283 runs
James Anderson and Joe Root kept England in contention on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Anderson took 6-40 from 29 overs - his 30th Test five-wicket haul - as England bowled their hosts out for 381.

He dismissed Angelo Mathews for 110 but Sri Lanka eked out a good score from 243-6, Niroshan Dickwella making 92 and Dilruwan Perera 67.

England fell to 5-2 in reply before Root's enterprising 67 not out from 77 balls led England to 98-2 at the close.

He put on 93 with Jonny Bairstow, who is 24 not out, to steady England after openers Dom Sibley (0) and Zak Crawley (5) both fell, once again, to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Embuldeniya took two wickets in his first 19 balls after England's spinners had earlier bowled 64 wicketless overs.

Mark Wood took 3-84 in support of 38-year-old Anderson, who became the oldest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Asia.

Root steadies England again

Joe Root
Root overtook Geoffrey Boycott to move into sixth in the list of England's all-time leading run scorers during the innings

England, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, are likely to have to bat beyond Sri Lanka's first-innings score to win on a surface that is beginning to offer turn to the spinners.

When Embuldeniya dismissed Sibley and Crawley for the third successive innings, that looked a long way off, but Root and Bairstow came through a difficult passage to leave the game finely poised.

Root, who scored 228 in the first Test, batted superbly and swept the spinners, both conventionally and reverse, at almost every opportunity.

England's leading Test run-scorers
Alastair Cook12,472
Graham Gooch8,900
Alec Stewart8,463
David Gower8,231
Kevin Pietersen8,181
Joe Root8,119
Geoffrey Boycott8,114

Bairstow survived a tight lbw decision on review - a ball from off-spinner Perera would have hit leg stump but the not out on-field decision was upheld - but he too batted positively.

Still, the difficulties Embuldeniya caused put into perspective the performance of England slow bowlers Jack Leach and Dom Bess, who finished with combined figures of 0-195.

Their lack of threat and failure to build pressure allowed Sri Lanka to score more than they should have, especially given the performances of Anderson and Wood.

Dickwella batted excellently for his highest Test score, as did Perera - who put on 89 with the wicketkeeper, 32 with number 10 Embuldeniya and 17 with last man Asitha Fernando.

Anderson still key for England

James Anderson celebrates wicket
Anderson has now taken 606 wickets in Tests

Having taken three wickets on day one, Anderson had Mathews caught behind on review in his first over - the Sri Lankan adding just three to his overnight score.

Once again, Anderson bowled an immaculate line and length with wayward balls almost non-existent, while Mark Wood also had debutant Ramesh Mendis caught down the leg side for a duck during his opening spell.

Without Anderson in the attack, England leaked runs and it was he who returned again in the afternoon session to provide control and potency.

He made the most of minimal reverse swing and had Dickwella caught at mid-off from a miscued drive to complete his five-wicket haul, before Suranga Lakmal became his sixth victim two balls later when he edged to gully.

Critics accuse Anderson of being successful only in English conditions, where the ball swings and seams, but he has now taken 49 wickets at an average of 23.77 in his past 14 away Tests.

Wood impressed, as he did on day one, while Sam Curran claimed the final wicket. It ensured all 10 wickets fell to the quick bowlers - the first time that feat has been achieved in Sri Lanka since 2001.

Problems for Sibley and Crawley

With a four-Test series in India to follow this match, the form of England's spinners is an ever-growing concern, as are the performances of Sibley and Crawley.

As a pair, they have scored eight runs combined from 55 balls against Embuldeniya, with six dismissals, and neither has reached double figures in the series.

Sibley played a poor shot going back to a straighter, quicker ball and was trapped lbw. Crawley got a good delivery that turned, bounced and took the outside edge en route to first slip.

Rory Burns, who missed this series for the birth of his child, is expected to return as opener in India, but with Bairstow set to be rested for the first two Tests, England have limited options at the top of the order.

'Anderson is a genius' - reaction

England bowler Wood on TMS: "James Anderson is a genius. All the hours he's put in back home in the cold, all the running he's done, he's as fit as he's ever been, and all of that hard work has definitely paid off for him. The skill level that he's got is through the roof and very similar to Broady [Stuart Broad], they just never seem to miss their length."

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook: "Sri Lanka grinded their way to a total, but those extra runs they got are so important."Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have shown this is still a very good wicket to bat on. Root has been in fantastic form on this tour. He has just carried on and he's so hard to bowl at as a spinner because he's got every option covered."

  • Bairstow can't be dropped it would be extremely unfair.But Root is amazing, what a stylish batsman and getting better as a captain all the time.As for Anderson...well he is a natural marvel.

    • Whites replied:
      You might have picked up something slightly controversial In regards to Roots captaincy improving. Agree completely with you though.

  • More evidence of the totally illogical decision not to have Bairstow in India.

    Maybe there is a perfectly justifiable reason for this - but surely the cricketing public have a right to know what that reason is.

    • Blackpanther replied:
      Thats good news for Indian team though

  • Jimmy? All you can say is wow! An absolute bowling genius who like a fine wine is just getting better with age. Excellent from Joe too, a superb start to what could be an absolutely massive year of cricket for him.

  • Watching an in-form Joe Root bat is one of life's pleasures. Essentially England are mirroring Sri Lanka with two early wickets and then a decent stand. Hoping Joe goes on for another double ton tomorrow

  • For a test team to get no wickets with the spinners in tandem on a Sri Lankan surface is poor.

  • We are still in game thanks to Root & JB, how JB can’t make it to India is ridiculous!? We need all help we can get, talk about shooting your self in the foot!

    Given bowling weakness (spin) in this match, batsmen will have to come to the rescue, priority is bat, bat and keep batting!

    Curran owes us big runs as well, nice if Buttler could dig in also

    Proper test match cricket always a pleasure

  • There just aren't enough superlatives for Jimmy Anderson. As Nasser Hussein pointed out this morning both Sibley and Crawley lean over to the off side way too far when playing spin so they are in a horrible position when the ball hits the bat. Work to do for the batting coach..

    • sfc replied:
      Should not need to work on technical matters if playing at this level. should already have been sorted before being selected

  • James Anderson and Joe Root are safe hands and doing a good job. Anderson with 6-40 from 29 overs is impressive. This is tasty Test cricket and Sri Lanka are no pushover.

  • Bowled Jimmy! Batted Joe! Eeeekk Sibley and Crawley, get a bat on it!!!

    • Raedwulf replied:
      Crawley DID get a bat on it - that was the problem! ;-)

  • The thought of Tom and Jerry opening in India the mind boggles.Whilst Jonny is clearing snow in Yorkshire .The times he has been made a scape goat, the times he has plugged holes in various batting orders. While I am on here, I am not good at maths, can anyone give me Sibley and Crawleys averages?

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      You could almost count Sibley's series average ( after three innings' ) on one hand mate.

  • Are the England spinners & the Sri Lankan spinners, playing on two different pitches ....... or, is it the same pitch?

  • Amazingly, Anderson seem to be getting better with age. He looks fit too & bowled 29 overs. Hopefully there'll be another 10 years in him. England need him!

  • Top bowling from Anderson and Wood, and once again excellent batting from Root. Feel like we're stuck in a time frame though, Anderson and Root saving us. Openers need to improve playing spin, and need to find a way of making our spinners more effective

  • Cook's comments put the openers' difficulties in perspective: their problems against spin are not iremediable, but hope they find the remedy soon. Also hope ditto Bess and Leach. Their previous performances were a flash in the pan.

  • Sibley and Crawley should not open in the sub continent, especially when we are short of batting- Curran at 7, Bess at 8? Stokes as all rounder balances this team. Sibley needs to go away for rest of winter and work on technique against spin- it’s not the end of him but this can’t go on- he needs taking out the line for a bit. We also cannot go in with a spin attack of Leach and Bess.

  • I said yesterday that 245-6 would look less rosy, but SL rebuilt; a good 7th wkt & the tail wagging well; 381 looks a very competitive total. Sibley still looks uncomfortable against spin, Zak got a good one, but 98-2 is a decent effort.

    It's nicely poised, but I gave SL Day 1, 53/47 & it's the same today. From 44/56 it'll be tough for ENG to win, but we're still in the game. Bring on Day 3!

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      Your boy needs to have a good talk with himself.

      He has gone from being very good to being very very bad in a short space of time.

      Move him to nr 3 will help his game?
      I hope so because we don't have much time and are resting players who are playing at the top of their game.

  • Excellent days play and thankfully we have Root & Bairstow to steady the ship!

    Many talking points, spinners looked woeful and we are in real trouble if they bowl like that against India! Hopefully Mo (in form) will be ready to take up the main spin role in India. If you look at SL spinners this match they comfortably out bowled ours!

    Next topic is openers! They look shot, Burns has to return

    • Not a penny more replied:
      Been a problem for a while now.

  • Masterclass from Root. Captain steps up to lead the way and calm the nerves. Good support from Bairstow too. The partnership between these 2 is going to be the most important of this innings.
    I sincerely hope Crawley and Sibley spend their free time in the nets, wonder if they'll both be playing in every test in India.

    The biggest worry is the spinners though....

    • Bert replied:
      Crawley will come good. Not sure about Sibley though...

  • Imagine if we used Anderson and Broad....🤔

  • If in doubt, get Yorkies in the team :-)

