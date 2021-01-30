Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Vince is the third highest scorer in this season's Big Bash with 442 runs at an average of 34 and strike-rate of almost 141

Big Bash League Qualifier, Canberra Perth Scorchers 167-6 (20 overs): Inglis 69 (41); Dwarshuis 2-40 Sydney Sixers 168-1 (17 overs): Vince 98* (53), Philippe 45 (28) Sydney Sixers won by nine wickets Scorecard

England batsman James Vince's unbeaten 98 off 53 balls helped Sydney Sixers thrash Perth Scorchers to reach the Big Bash League final.

The opener hit 14 fours and one six as the Sixers chased 168 with nine wickets in hand and three overs to spare.

But he was denied the chance of a century when Andrew Tye bowled a wide with the scores level in Canberra.

Asked if Tye had done it intentionally, Vince said: "I guess only he will know."

He told BT Sport: "A hundred would've been nice but I'm just happy to be there at the end and be in the final."

The Scorchers, who finished second behind the Sixers in the league stage, have another chance to qualify for the final at the SCG on 6 February.

They play the winners of Sunday's Knockout between Brisbane Heat or Sydney Thunder in the Challenger on Thursday to decide who will face the Sixers.

Vince, dropped by Australia bowler Tye on 23, shared an opening stand of 92 in 8.1 overs with Josh Philippe, who made 45 off 25 balls.

Vince added a further 76 with Daniel Hughes, who hit Jyhe Richardson for four in the 17th over to tie the scores and prompt ironic boos from the Sixers fans at the Manuka Oval.

Hughes was cheered after choosing not to score off the final three balls of the over, but Tye's bouncer down the leg side off the first ball of the next sealed the Sixers' victory.

The Scorchers' total of 167-6 was built around Josh Inglis' unbeaten 69 off 41 balls, while England's Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy made 15 and three respectively at the top of the order.